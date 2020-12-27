The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center (MSDC) and Mt. Washington Observatory are combining forces to increase access to meteorological and atmospheric sciences.
With the closing of the observatory’s Weather Discovery Center in North Conway, the exhibits enjoyed by thousands of learners will move in January 2021 to their new home at the MSDC in Concord.
While a few exhibits will move to the observatory’s mountaintop museum, 80% of the exhibits will be relocated to the MSDC – including the “Shaky Shack,” the replica of the 1930s-era observatory staff’s mountaintop cabin in which the highest human-observed surface wind speed was recorded in 1934. In order to incorporate these exhibits into the Center, and to complete an upgrade of its planetarium system, the MSDC will close from Jan. 1-Feb. 12, 2021.
The new partnership will include constantly updating views in the Discovery Center of the weather atop Mt. Washington, as well as joint programming building on the two organization’s December 2020 virtual talks, in which observatory director of science and education Brian Fitzgerald gave a talk for the Discovery Center on the science of nor’easters, followed by a talk for the observatory by MSDC director of education Mirka Zapletal on space weather.
“The Mt. Washington Observatory is an eminent science organization with which we are proud to be associated,” stated MSDC Executive Director Jeanne Gerulskis. “We are glad that these very cool weather exhibits will have a new home, where thousands of children and lifelong learners will be able to dive into the science of weather and understand more about the role the observatory plays in our understanding of climate, weather and arctic systems. As both organizations are NH Space Grant Affiliate Institutions, we have worked together in the past, but this expanded partnership will take us to a whole new level.”
Donna Dunn, interim director of the Mt. Washington Observatory, noted, “we are delighted to work with McAuliffe-Shepard to expand the reach of the observatory, and to provide access to interactive weather exhibits to new audiences.”
