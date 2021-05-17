BETHLEHEM — Who says a big, old, decaying building serves no purpose?
On Sunday at The Rocks Estate, after more than a year in the planning stages, Littleton Fire Rescue and the Bethlehem Fire Department hosted a regional firefighter training in the building that, until 2015 housed the North Country Council and since that time has been vacant.
The day involved 16 fire and EMS departments from across the northern half of the state, representing a total of 65-70 crew members, with the overarching goal of getting everyone together so each knows what the other is doing so all can stay sharp and at the ready to protect North Country communities.
“This is is ideal because it gives us inter-department training,” said BFD Chief Jack Anderson.
Whether serving on a rescue team or entering the building wearing masks and self-contained breathing apparatus to confront live smoke and fire, everyone had a role.
“The live-fire training we get out of it is so much more realistic, it’s a real-life scenario, so when we have that inside a building that we can put our crews into, it’s just what they’re going to be up against at 2 o’clock in the morning,” said LFR Chief Michael McQuillen. “That experience stays with them and that’s a real live fire training as opposed to some of the other training we have through the academy, where we can use gas-fed fires that get shut off. They’re not as realistic and there’s none of that Class A material that’s in there for couches, chairs, and regular furnishings … It’s a real room, and you get that fuel source.”
Sugar Hill Fire Chief Allan Clark said the structure itself is also ideal, big and roomy and offering many training scenarios.
“This is a perfect building,” he said. “It has 30 rooms.”
“This building is unusual because it’s so large and is ideally set up for training like this,” said Anderson.
There was a ventilation crew cutting holes into the roof and a search-and-rescue crew going in to find victims, which were represented by dummies.
“We have a search crew, we have a vent crew, and we have a rapid intervention crew, and that crew is solely designated, even in training, as the rescue crew for a firefighter inside,” said David Houghton, former interim LFR chief and a call firefighter for the Moultonborough Fire Department. “All of the disciplines that we have in a normal building fire are being exercised today, and we rotate everyone through so everyone has an opportunity to do everything … You don’t get this opportunity often.”
Regional training is paramount, said McQuillen.
“It’s that teamwork that we build upon, so when you’re at the scene of a mutual aid fire you can go in with who’s available and you know that experience of being with them beforehand,” he said.
The Grafton County Sheriff’s Department also participated by bringing up its mobile communications vehicle, utilizing all of what crews would normally have for fire ground channels, said Houghton.
The crew from Moultonborough, providing an additional safety channel, was responsible for lighting all of the fires, being in charge of all the training’s safety provisions and ensuring everyone got in and out safely.
“The pump operators are getting experience working on the rural water supply … and we wanted to make sure that not only were we doing interior work for firefighters, but the exterior firefighters who either can’t go in any more or haven’t been certified to go inside can get some training,” said McQuillen.
The training also educated firefighters as to the different colors of smoke, said Clark.
When the smoke turns brown, that’s a danger sign, a warning that a structure is now fully involved in fire and at risk of collapse and firefighters need to get out, he said.
Sunday’s training, delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, required permits from the state and needed to be approved by National Fire Protection Association, as well as by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, which ensured that all building asbestos and other safety items were abated, said Houghton.
In addition to LFR, BFD, SHFD and the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department, participating agencies that brought their apparatus included Bethlehem Ambulance, the Landaff and Whitefield fire departments, Franconia Life Squad and Woodstock Fire Rescue.
Firefighters participating on their own without driving in apparatus included those from the Dalton, Jefferson, Bath, Easton and Twin Mountain departments.
“People were there all the way to Plymouth,” said Anderson.
Helping to coordinate crews entering the building was Bill Latulip, a call firefighter with LFR.
“It’s such a great thing that we’re all working together again,” he said.
There are many pieces of firefighter equipment, but one stands above the others, said Clark.
“The most important piece of equipment a firefighter has?” he said. “Their brain.”
Sunday’s training, as well as the second training day in June, will help crew members stay on top of their game and keep their muscle memory sharp, said Clark.
“An important part is getting people together,” he said. “Crews are not homogeneous and this gives them an idea of what others are doing.”
In past years, firefighters responded mainly to structure fires, said Clark.
But today calls come in for automobile crashes, medical calls, and a host of other incidents.
“Now, we do everything unless it requires a gun,” he said.
Although fire prevention measures and modern technology have reduced the number of structure fires that firefighters respond to, preparedness remains vital, Clark.
“Although we don’t have as many fires, you have to be ready,” he said.
The building is slated for demolition by controlled fire on June 6, but not before another intensive morning of training.
“All of our fires right now are going to be on the first floor,” said Houghton. “When we come back for day two of this in early June, we’ll be doing second floor and basement fires, to give them a different perspective of fire attacks because it’s not the same as the main floor is. It’s a lot more labor-intensive.”
After the building is reduced to ashes and cleaned up, the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, which owns The Rocks Estate, will landscape the site area.
In March 2015, the North Country Council, which had owned the building, announced that it was selling it back to the Forest Society, citing high maintenance costs and a desire to be in downtown Littleton.
In addition to the council, the structure had also housed several other tenants.
Built in 1905, the building through the decades incurred many deficiencies, among them roof, septic and heating, and Forest Society representatives, in mulling their options in 2015, said demolition was one option.
The structure stands near the former Tool Building, the large barn that had contained Rocks Estate operations for decades until it was accidentally destroyed by fire in February 2019.
The Forest Society is now renovating the Carriage Barn, which stands nearby, up the road, as the new operations center for The Rocks.
