Rocks Estate Expands Parking, Landscaping, Prepares For Christmas

BETHLEHEM — As it remakes The Rocks Estate into its northern headquarters, the Society For the Protection of New Hampshire Forests is expanding parking, completing landscaping, and preparing for a full Christmas tree season.
The new parking area will open up 96 new spaces, including accessible parking spaces, behind the Carriage Barn at the south side of the building.
The landscaping includes a three-tiered amphitheater at the site of the 2019 fire.
Both projects are now underway and are on track to be completed in the next two months.
“The big idea is to get all of this done before the cold weather comes and we’re ready to go for Christmas,” said Anne Truslow, vice-president of development for SPNHF.
The project was born of a vision to fully renovate the Carriage Barn following the February 2019 accidental fire that destroyed the Tool Building, the estate’s previous center of operations.
In the summer of 2020, landscaping was done beside the foundation of the former Tool Building, at the site of what will be the new amphitheater.
In June of this year, through a partnership between SPNHF and local fire departments, the nearby Batchelder Cottage was deliberately destroyed through a controlled burn that was part of a training exercise for firefighters.
The project phase for this summer has three parts to it, said Truslow - excavating behind the Carriage Barn to expand parking, completing the landscaping, and extending utilities to the Carriage Barn to prepare for the barn’s renovation that will begin in the spring of 2022.
“The parking area will make the Christmas season this year much more smooth in terms of traffic flow,” she said. “One thing we have not determined yet is whether or not we will require reservations again this year. For the moment, we are planning on a full return to Christmas tree sales and reusing the whole area.”
The topsoil from the excavation, once cow manure from the days when the estate was a working farm, will be transported to other sites at The Rocks and will be used as fill for the Batchelder Cottage recovery, she said.
“It’s going to be expanded parking all the way back there with drainage and everything,” said Truslow. “The idea is to have the new parking in so it’s usable by Christmastime. The schedule is essentially late August to early September to have that piece of it done.”
The parking area will be hard-pack and not pavement.
A trench will then be put in to bring electrical, water, and sewer extensions up the hill to the Carriage Barn.
In September and early October, crews will continue with the landscaping across from the house of Rocks’ general manager Nigel Manley, in the area of the former Tool Building.
The tiers will slope down the hill.
“It will be a rustic amphitheater,” said Truslow. “It will have three tiers and it’s situated so you’re really taking in the full view. If all goes according to plan, which so far it has been, all of that landscaping, and everything on the west side of the road plus the parking area, will all be complete by October, and the amphitheater, too.”
Two weeks ago, because of the heavy equipment and safety concerns, the Rocks’ trails were closed and are expected to remain closed until around mid-September.
“There is no actual construction on the trails,” she said. “The trails will reopen in mid-September after the heavy equipment is done moving around – likely between Sept. 10 and 15.”
For 2021, following last year’s COVID-19 pandemic that canceled or significantly restricted operations, The Rocks Estate has a full schedule of bus tours - about 90 - arriving this fall, and the work will be completed before they arrive, said Truslow.
“We anticipate all of the landscaping on the left/east side of the property to be complete in October, creating a multi-use outdoor space,” she said.
To date, just over $3.75 million has been fund-raised for the project, and few donations gifts are currently in progress.
Recently, the SPNHF board of directors took another affirmative vote to move ahead.
“The target we set for the whole project was $7.5 million,” said Truslow. “That’s $5.5 million in capital investments and a $2 million endowment for future management. We did go out for an update in pricing and we may be creeping up toward $8 million for the project by the time it’s done. But our board has revisited all of this and re-voted and they are all in. We are definitely doing the project … The organization remains completely committed to fulfilling the vision as it’s been articulated in those phases.”
Landscaping is the first phase, the Carriage Barn second, and trailing behind those will be the third phase and last piece, a covered outdoor pavilion attached to the west end of the Carriage Barn that will be completed at a future date.
“There is no timing at this point,” said Truslow. “We will put all the juice on the Carriage Barn until that’s done.”
The vision is to create a forest exploration center.
Planned for inside is a lobby and restrooms, two classrooms and office space, and gallery space, all in a facility that will be powered by renewable energy through solar and geothermal.
The initial phase, completed in late 2019, was the construction of a workshop down by the red house, near Route 302 and Interstate 93.
The plan is to begin renovations on the Carriage Barn as early as possible in the spring of 2022 and likely have it ready for occupancy by the spring of 2023 or close to the mid-year 2023, she said.
Milestone Engineering and Construction, of Concord, is the construction manager managing all of the sub-contracting.
The contractor performing the current work is Andrews Construction, of Campton.
Truslow was in the area on Friday, when she had lunch with members of the Profile Club and was asked about the status of The Rocks Estate.
“What we’re conveying is the project is moving ahead really well, one phase at a time, and we’re really excited about it,” she said. “The feedback we’re getting from people is positive.”
