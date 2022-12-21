Rocks Estate Installs Solar Array As Part Of Renovations

As part of major renovations at The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem, the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests has recently completed the installation of a new solar array. (Contributed photo)

A solar array completed at The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem is expected to offset 78 tons of carbon annually.

The installation was recently completed by ReVision Energy as part of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests’ renovation project to create Forest Society North at The Rocks.

