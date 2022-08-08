An ongoing property line dispute between neighbors in St. Johnsbury’s Rocky Ridge neighborhood has now landed in criminal court.
Glenn Bostic, 52, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Caledonia Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of “removal of surveying monuments” and was released on personal recognizance by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Deputy State’s Attorney Claire Burns asked the court to release Bostic on conditions including an order that he not have contact with the alleged victim in the case - his neighbor Paul Bengtson, 76.
“With regards to the no-contact, that’s really at the request of Mr. Bengtson,” said Burns.
But the judge decided against issuing conditions of release.
Caledonia Superior Court
“I’m going to trust that Mr. Bostic can refrain from any behavior that might antagonize Mr. Bengtson,” said Judge Jiron. “At least we’ll try that and see if that works out for now.”
The criminal case almost remained a secret because the state referred it to the non-public diversion program. But Bostic declined that option.
“I understand Mr. Bostic is not interested in doing that at this time, which is fine,” said Judge Jiron.
Vermont State Police say Bostic is accused of removing property line stakes that had been put in the ground by a land survey company hired by Bengtson.
Troopers said dispatch received a call from Bengtson on Aug. 29, 2021, reporting that his neighbor had removed property line pins he had put in his yard located at 728 Rocky Ridge Road.
“I called Bengtson back and he said that he thought it was Glenn Bostic, 52, a neighbor, because they don’t get along,” wrote Tpr. Sean Brennan in his report.
Tpr. Brennan said he later received a packet from Bengtson which included maps of the land, a bill from “Truline Land Surveyors” and correspondence Bengtson had with St. Johnsbury Assistant Town Manager Joe Kasprzak.
“Apparently Kasprzak had spoken with Bostic about the pins,” wrote Tpr. Brennan. “In a letter from Kasprzak it states, ‘Mr. Bostic told me that a neighbor had put metal stakes in peoples lawns and that he took the stakes out that were on his land and the neighboring Caplan property.’”
According to court documents, police then spoke with Bostic at his residence located at 133 Lower Ridge Road.
“He told me that he was not in the state when the pins were removed as he was doing work in Washington State,” wrote Tpr. Brennan. “He further advised that there was an incident around Easter of 2021 where Bengtson had ‘harassed’ his 20 year old daughter and he felt that Bengtson was just trying to get back at him.”
Police said Bostic then told them he had someone coming to cut his lawn and they had asked him if they could remove the wooden stakes from the metal footers in the ground. Bostic told police he gave the lawn cutter permission to do so because the posts were in his yard and that all the metal footers were still in the ground and not touched.
“I asked him why Kasprzak would provide a letter stating that he (Bostic) told him that he removed the pins,” wrote Tpr. Brennan. “He told me that he must have misunderstood him or he was just lying.”
Bostic faces a possible fine of up to $100 if convicted on the charge.
