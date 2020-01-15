Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
NORTHEAST KINGDOM — The Vermont Welcome Wagon has landed in the Northeast Kingdom with its second chapter in the state open and ready for participants.
The VT Welcome Wagon Project (VTWWP) is a program where new arrivals or returnees are connected with current residents, or ‘hosts’ through an informal meet and greet. It provides new folks with the opportunity to learn more about the region and ask questions about the ins and outs of the community. The goal is to accelerate the time it takes to “figure out” VT and get connected to the community in meaningful ways.
