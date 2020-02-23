A Barton driver’s vehicle was totaled in a single-vehicle crash on I-91 in Ryegate Feb. 10. Vermont State Police said Devin Lamadeleine, 23, was involved in a rollover crash after losing control of his vehicle during a sweeping left-hand turn on the interstate. No injuries were reported to have resulted from the crash and the vehicle was removed from the scene. Police said snowy road conditions played a factor in the crash.

