A vehicle rolled over on Concord Avenue in St. Johnsbury Feb. 28, Vermont State Police said.

Troopers responded to the scene at 11:41 p.m. and said they learned the driver, 21-year-old Kara Weaver of St. Johnsbury, was traveling at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the vehicle and rolled over on the roadway.

