Lyndonville Firefighters rescue an injured man from the Vail Building roof at Northern Vermont University in Lyndon on Aug. 5 2020. Officials say a worker performing maintenance on the roof suffered a “medical event” and could not be safely moved down to the waiting ambulance by the roof access ladders. The patient was transported from the scene by Lyndon Rescue to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

