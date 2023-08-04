ST. JOHNSBURY — Courage crewmen, equipped good balance, good traction and safety ropes, were on the job this week high atop the United Community Church.

Roofers working for Snow Country Roofing, based in Shelburne, have been scrambling over the north side of the church roof all week removing old shingles and placing new ones on the church building that dates back to 1878.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments