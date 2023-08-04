ST. JOHNSBURY — Courage crewmen, equipped good balance, good traction and safety ropes, were on the job this week high atop the United Community Church.
Roofers working for Snow Country Roofing, based in Shelburne, have been scrambling over the north side of the church roof all week removing old shingles and placing new ones on the church building that dates back to 1878.
Work began on the nearly $100,000 roofing project on Monday, and Chris Norris, chair of the UCC Stewardship Committee, said it was exptected to be finished Friday.
Tonya Prive, owner of Snow Country Roofers, said weather issues required the crew to finish up today.
Snow Country Roofers provided the low bid on the project that church leaders said couldn’t wait.
“Our maintenance guy has been picking up shingles by the wheelbarrow-full every spring,” said Norris. “We knew it was getting kind of urgent.”
Funds to pay for the project are being drawn from the church’s endowment. Norris said there are pathways to grant money to help pay for such work, but that process takes time that the church didn’t have with the condition of the roof.
The south-facing roof was re-shingled five years ago.
In the project this week, two layers of old shingles were removed, and thankfully, Norris said, the wood beneath is in good condition. Metal flashing in several areas was found to be lacking and needed to be replaced. Part of the effort, Norris said, was to guard against water runoff on the exterior walls that have led to staining on the stone.
Prive said her crew has worked to preserve the original copper flashing wherever possible but some locations have required new aluminum flashing. She said the company is using Owens Corning architectural shingles. “We like them for their durability,” she said. “They hold up better with these winters.”
Snow Country Roofers, whose website boasts work on some pretty large roofs, doesn’t appear to have an iconic 19th Century stone church building in its gallery of projects - until now. Prive said her company has done commercial buildings and houses of worship before, but this is the first large-scale project in the Northeast Kingdom. Pevious local work for Snow Country has been houses, she said.
Fifteen workers from the company have been on the job, and they are enjoying meals provided in the church’s kitchen, Norris said.
Prive said she’s glad her company was chosen for the UCC roof job. “We were excited for the opportunity and wanted to make sure that we gave our customer exactly what they were looking for,” she said.
Barbara Connelly, UCC office worker and music director, said the work on the roof has not caused much disruption to normal activities at the church, including the Wednesday and Friday meal site events. Avoiding the work zone has meant entering the church through the front door instead of the side entrance.
UCC was known as the North Church when it was built and for many years after. The laying of the church’s cornerstone was celebrated on Sept. 16, 1878. Construction followed and the building was dedicated on Feb. 24, 1881.
