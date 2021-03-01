ST. JOHNSBURY — The Caledonian-Record’s D-Day coverage took on a more literal meaning for a couple renovating a room in their Ladd Avenue home.
Beneath three layers of flooring in a 8’ by 12’ room in the home owned by Rebecca and Ben Christie were full original copies of the newspaper covering the entire floor. Among the editions were a handful from June 6, 1944 with the giant headline “INVASION BATTLE.”
The Christies have been in the home for about a year and have been progressing through home improvement projects. Rebecca said the house was built in 1900, but the room where the papers were found was an addition built sometime later than that. The newspaper discovery was part of a recent project that wasn’t supposed to involve the entire floor just yet.
Ben said it was initially his intention to only pull a section of the floor up in order to build a shelf. He peeled back multiple layers of flooring in search of the base surface. First, there was a carpet. Then there was another carpet. Next was vinyl flooring with a flower pattern.
“I pulled (Rebecca) in and had her look at that beautiful flower flooring,” Ben said with a sarcastic emphasis on the word ‘beautiful.’ “Then I ripped it up and I saw a little corner of newspaper.”
At first, he said, he expected that it was just torn pieces from a newspaper. As he pulled back more of the flooring he saw there were intact newspapers. At that point, said Ben, Rebecca wouldn’t let him stop. “She made rip up the whole floor,” he said.
What they found covering a hardwood floor were 23 copies of The Caledonian-Record spanning June 5, 1944 to June 9, 1944, along with a few copies of the Boston Post for the same timeframe.
The papers are yellowed but not flaky. Several have no tears. Rebecca said she enjoyed going through them.
“Most of them are actually quite readable,” she said.
Two details about the papers stood out to the Christies: the width and the cost.
“It only cost 3 cents,” said Rebecca.
As for the size, holding open a Caledonian from 1944 takes a considerably longer arm extension than what is required today. The papers back then were 35 inches wide when open. The papers these days are 23½ inches wide.
The papers contain eight pages. The pages are full of news, much of it related to World War II. Associated Press stories gave details related to the fighting in Europe, and local contributors wrote about war-related issues close to home, including details on the soldiers serving in the war from local towns
One of the articles printed on the front page of the June 6, 1944 edition was titled ‘How The Caledonian Got And Handled The News.’ It notes the process the newspaper went through to communicate one of the country’s most significant moments in its history.
“Boys were routed out of bed to sell papers to those eager for the news before they went to work. Other scores flocked to the newspaper office for their copies of the extra.
“The invasion broke too late for morning papers and the Caledonian-Record was the only paper here today which carried a word on the biggest news of all time.”
The publisher at the time was Herbert Smith, great-grandfather of current publisher Todd Smith. Herbert Smith’s editorial on June 7, 1944, featured the D-Day invasion. It began, “The hour has struck” and noted, “At long last the hour of liberation has struck. Already the shadow of gloom has cast over the aggressor.”
The documented history from the 1944 paper found by the Christies notes ads of the past. Russell’s Drug Store in Lyndonville promoted “Tobacco Gifts For Dad.” Emmons and Hebert Hardware and Plumbing in Lyndonville was selling a gallon of paint for $3.25. Hovey’s Shops and Caplans also had ads.
It was also reported that the St. Johnsbury Academy Class of 1894 held its 50th reunion.
Not wanting to throw the old newspapers away, the Christies gave them to The Caledonian-Record.
The Christies say lots of work remains on their home renovation and they look forward to the next discovery.
“This is the only floor I’ve torn up so far,” said Ben.
