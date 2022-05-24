HARDWICK — This Saturday morning at Hazen Union, a young man’s vision will be fulfilled, a tradition that started at Hardwick Academy will be reborn and a historic bell will once again ring to signal the start of this community’s spring parade.
At approximately 10:30 Saturday morning in front of the Hazen Union Gymnasium, contractor Mario Fradette and a Hardwick Electric crew hope to have the Celebration Bell mounted into its newly constructed tower. Then Finn Rooney’s family will do the honor of ringing the bell for the first time in the tower, which will be the starting signal for the annual Spring Parade to begin.
Fradette plans to arrive at Hazen Union around 7 a.m. on Saturday to continue construction of the tower. The foundation for the tower is already in place near the gym. Hardwick Electric will be providing a boom truck to lift the tower into place. Hazen Union will be a gathering place for the participants of the parade.
On Monday of this past week, Fradette, Mike Clark, Dave Perrigo and Pat Hussey prepped the tower for its final construction. Both sides of the tower are completed, leaving just the cross members to be put into place on Saturday morning along with its newly completed roof. Hardwick Electric’s truck will lift everything into place.
The bell’s return first caught steam in June of 2019, as Mike Clark was standing in front of Aaron’s Hill’s class, speaking about Hardwick’s sports history. Addressing the assembled group, which included sophomore Finn Rooney, Clark mused about the Hardwick Academy tradition of ringing the Academy bell after major sports victories. Clark recalled how, as a young middle schooler, he would stand out on his front lawn on days of big games, waiting in great anticipation to hear the bell ring, signaling a HA victory.
Clark also told the tale of the 1970 Hardwick Academy senior class, who stole the bell late one Saturday night after a class trip. Hardwick Academy was slated to be torn down after graduation, and the senior class was worried the bell would be destroyed.
So a small group of strong young students climbed the belfry that night, lowered the bell down and took it away. Faced with a crime, the seniors returned the bell that following Monday, and it was eventually agreed upon by the senior class and the school board to donate the bell to all living Hardwick Academy alumni and Hardwick taxpayers.
Saturday will mark the end of a journey that really began back in the annals of Hardwick Academy lore. In 2019, Rooney became intrigued by the bell’s history and hoped to someday see the great tradition restored. Saturday, his wish will come true.
“I just remember Finn talking about the bell at the dinner table one night,” said his mom Tara Reese. “He had no idea the bell even existed until he heard the stories about it. He told us all about it, and got us all excited about it and we were all like, “Wow, no way. That’s wonderful. Why did it go away?”
When Rooney returned for his junior year in 2019, he ran for class president with the bell project as his platform. But on January 3 of 2020, Rooney committed suicide. The tragic news rocked the community.
Hazen Union principal at the time, David Perrigo, saw to it that Rooney’s bell mission would plow ahead. Unfortunately, there was pushback on restoring the Hardwick Academy bell that winter. But the project got legs in the spring when Greensboro Town Clerk Kim Greaves found an unused bell in the basement of their town hall. She quickly went through the process of getting Greensboro to donate the bell to Hazen.
On May 30, 2021, in a rainy ceremony held behind the Greensboro Town Hall, Greaves officially handed over the bell to Perrigo and Hazen Union. Rooney was a member of the Walden Fire Department and the Bread and Puppet band, and both groups were on hand to join in on the parade to Hazen Union with the bell.
Once he had a bell, Perrigo quickly moved things forward. He got with Mike Clark and the two formed a diverse Bell Committee. They first met in July of 2021 to get things going. By its October meeting, the committee had architect Patrick Kane’s drawing of a bell tower.
Mario Fradette was a member of the bell committee, and that fall, in a chance meeting with Craftsbury residents Bob Griffith and Rich Mathez, he discovered the two people who could help the project. Erica Heilman, who was on hand recording the events of that Memorial Day bell donation, produced a show on her Rumble Strip podcast titled “Finn and the Bell.”
Fradette learned Griffith and Mathez were involved in car restorations, so he told them about the bell and the Rumble Strip podcast. Mathez and Griffith both listened to the podcast, and having dealt with suicides in their own families, felt compelled to help with the bell restoration.
They attended the committee’s November meeting and informed a delighted crowd they would restore the bell. They engineered new parts, sandblasted and painted the bell and had it ready by January.
Meanwhile, Fradette was out on the donation trail. He got a good share of the building materials donated by local businesses and ordered. The Bell Committee continued to meet once a month throughout the winter. Eventually, the completed bell ended up at Hazen and the varsity boys basketball team actually ran it a few times after playoff victories, including after winning the state Division III boys title.
This spring, Fradette had the supplies gathered together and began construction at his home. All the wooden 6x6 beams were stained, the steel brackets were primed and painted and the foundation was installed at Hazen. Monday, he completed the last of the chores needed to prep for final construction this weekend. Ironically, Saturday will mark the one-year anniversary of Greensboro donating the bell.
“It’s just a wonderful feeling to have this all come together,” said Mike Clark, head of the diverse Bell Committee. “You know, it all kind of started with Finn Rooney, who was inspired by the bell and, really, he was the person who got this whole thing started. Finn had a real passion for sports, he loved being an active member of a community and he had a wonderful way of bringing people together. His vision was to bring back a community bell, so I couldn’t be happier that this whole thing has come together.”
“This whole idea just kind of took off,” continued Clark. “A lot of good people came forward for this, they fronted their time, their money, their equipment, and everything just moved along so well. Now here we are, ready to go on Saturday, it’s just so invigorating.”
“Finn would have been so excited and honored to see the bell going up,” said Reese. “But you know, knowing Finn, he would have been even more excited about the collaboration from folks it took to pull this thing off. He would have loved the fact that so many different people came together to work on this project and make it happen.”
“It’s a real testament to the people of this town, and Finn would have been so proud of his community,” continued Reese. “And it’s true, it’s so real, this is all just so lovely. All these wonderful people just coming together, that’s really what would have made Finn the happiest.”
Fundraising continues to help with the expenses of the project. Craftsbury’s Sarah Tewksbury worked with Perrigo to set up a GoFundMe page and it is still active. Donations can be made through that site by looking up the Hazen Community Bell Project. Also, checks can be mailed to Hazen Bell Project, Box 189, Hardwick, Vt. 05843.
The Bell Tower is constructed so it can support another bell. In the future, if there is support from the Hardwick Academy alumni, the Academy bell could get restored and mounted in the tower. The Academy bell was produced in 1868 by the vaunted Meneely Company, known worldwide for their superior bells. Ancient Meneely Bells are still ringing strong today in areas throughout Vermont.
