The opportunity to represent the Orange-Caledonia district comes down to Republican Joe Parsons and Democrat Kelsey Root-Winchester, both of Newbury.
Voters in the towns of Groton, Newbury and Topsham will be tasked with picking between the two candidates when filling out their ballots on November 8 in the general election.
Background
Parsons has served on the Newbury select board for the past four years and as the Orange-Caledonia representative for the past two.
Root-Winchester has served on the Blue Mountain Union school board for the past six years.
Why have you chosen to run? Political background details?
Parsons: “I am running for re-election because of the benefits I witnessed this past legislative session of having a more balanced statehouse. Diversity of thought is extremely important when crafting legislation. Likewise, echo chambers lead to bills like H.715 that would have put a significant tax on home heating fuels that was stopped from taking effect by just one vote. Keep that in mind this winter when the fuel bill shows up.”
Root-Winchester: “I have chosen to run for State Representative to help my community and so my children and all children can grow up in a world with reproductive rights, access to physical and mental health care, affordable housing, climate action and democracy. Through my time on the school board, I have seen how schools are the heart of our communities and vital education is.”
What are the key issues that you would look to address?
Parsons: “A few issues that I’m looking forward to working on this upcoming session include creating a small town exemption from the wildlife corridor requirement by regional commissions for approval of updated town plans. It is clear that some in the legislature want to use this information to increase scrutiny of any future development on such property. The problem is that in low-population density towns, just about the whole town would qualify. Creating those lines becomes arbitrary and could very possibly be used to penalize a landowner who is not in favor with the select board.
“Next would be finally finding the best way to make sure EV drivers are contributing to our infrastructure fund the way most drivers do with the gas/diesel tax, and enacting it.
“Being on the select board and knowing the increasing workload that keeps being legislated on small towns; It’s not what I would do, it’s what I wouldn’t do, and that adds to their workload with unfunded mandates.”
Root-Winchester: “We need to make Vermont more affordable for families. We can do this by increasing affordable housing, and more programs to help make our existing homes more energy efficient. Making Vermont more business-friendly. Increasing access to high-speed, affordable internet.
“With that, we need more access to high-quality affordable childcare. We need to invest more in programs like the Vermont Child Care Financial Assistance Program (CCFAP) for working families, as well as creating the Vermont Child Tax Credit.
“We need more access to health care that includes mental health care and addiction resources. During Covid, insurance began to cover telehealthcare services. These services should continue. We need more comprehensive programs such as pain clinics around the state.”
What would you like potential voters to know about you? Why do you feel you are the best candidate?
Parsons: “Most folks know that I consider myself to have a libertarian bent. When I decided years ago to run as a Republican, I knew it would come with all kinds of predetermined notions about what I believe. First let me say ‘Thank You’ to those who have reached out to ask me my views on different topics or to explain the why behind my vote. Turns out there is a lot of middle ground when you take the talking points out of politics.
“In my short time representing this district in Montpelier I have heard over and over again members of the majority party saying ‘let me check with x or y’ before agreeing to changes in language of legislation. The sad reality is that neither x or y represent their constituents, it’s their leadership or the organization that drafted the original bill that is having the input. I can say unequivocally that as a member of the republican party I have never been pressured to vote ‘with the party’ on anything. If I am lucky enough to be re-elected I know that independence will continue.”
Root-Winchester: “I am involved in my community. I love going with my family to plant flowers in the barrels along Main Street or clean up on green-up day. I have been on the Blue Mountain Union School board since 2016. I am on several other boards including the 302 Cares substance misuse prevention coalition, Wells River Action Program (WRAP), Little Rivers Health Care board, Whole Child Wellness committee at BMU and was on the Newbury United board.
“These volunteer organizations have given me the opportunity to be involved in many parts of Vermont and what we need to work on. In addition to owning my own business, community work is my passion. When I am not at a sports game with my children I am finding some way to be involved in the community. I will bring this same passion to the work in Montpelier.”
What, if anything, do you think needs to be changed from the way things are currently?
Parsons: “There are plenty of changes needed but I’ll highlight two. The first change is one that will happen regardless of desire, the massive flow of money that has been flowing into this state during the pandemic will come to an end. During that time the legislature will have a front row seat as to why you don’t expand government with one time money. Budgets will have to come back down to earth and the legislature will have a serious task of finding where extra funds made significant positive change and where increased funding fell flat.
“The second is more targeted to the process of legislating itself. Four months is spent researching and working on language just to have a two week mad dash at the end where side deals get made on language that doesn’t get proper vetting; bills that didn’t make crossover get jammed into other bills in the final days. I liken it to spending 4 months getting everything you need to build a house, right down to the shower curtain and then thinking that because you have everything you can build the house in 2 weeks.”
Root-Winchester: “We need to hear more from everyday Vermonters. As representatives, we need to hear from them. What are their struggles and needs? How can we work to support them?”
What are the differences between you and your opponent?
Parsons: “I’ll take this opportunity to talk about an issue that I knew would be used as wedge issue this campaign season and (as mentioned above) when we take the talking points out of the equation… we realize that there is a lot of middle ground. I am referring to of course Prop 5/Article 22. Why did I vote no? Here goes.
“I voted no on what’s billed as the abortion amendment to our constitution for a very simple reason. I can’t tell a single one of the people I represent what it will actually mean in practice. Right now doctors don’t preform elective abortions after about 22 weeks for the most part. Would doctors be violating the constitutional rights of a woman who chose to abort at 27 weeks? I don’t know, that will be for the Supreme Court to decide. What happens when a man and a woman’s constitutional rights are in conflict? Yet another aspect to be decided by the court.
“The list goes on with the same outcome, the language is so vague that it will all come down to what the court decides. It feels like obfuscating the issue and passing the buck. The legislature is prescriptive in so much of its language.. why not here? I likewise would vote no on banning abortion. I feel for anybody having to make that decision and understand that there are many cases where it is the best option, medically or personally. However, I do not support unlimited elective abortion access, its not clear to me that this amendment wouldn’t grant that and I could not support it.”
Root-Winchester: “Reproductive rights I believe are an individual’s choice. My opponent voted against Prop 5. Listening and being responsive to voters. I have a website ‘Rootforvt.com,’ a Facebook page and respond to emails. Being a state representative to me means that I need to be in touch and available to community members.”
What do you feel are the most important issues to the people within your district?
Parsons: “Affordability remains on the top of the list in my book, this is a very expensive state to live in. Poor use of funds is the reason I could not support the budget last session. Did I mention that a new tax on your heating fuel was stopped by one vote!
“Housing stock remains low in Vermont. Last session saw the biggest investment in housing that I know of. It will take time for that seed to grow but I’m hopeful it will move us significantly closer to the level of housing this state needs.”
Root-Winchester: “Winter is coming and I have heard from many people that are concerned about how they are going to heat their homes. The rising costs of fuel and other necessities have made the winter months even harder. Although Vermont has several fuel assistance programs they do not cover everyone. There are resources to help, especially for seniors, but are not known to all.
“We need more community resources such as SASH through Rural edge that can help people find programs and apply for them. More resources for programs like Efficiency Vermont that can improve home efficiency to reduce fuel needs. We have these programs in place but they need more resources and ways to reach the Vermonters that need them the most.”
Voters in the three towns can take to the polls on November 8 to cast their votes in the general election for either Parsons or Root-Winchester to represent the Orange-Caledonia district.
