Rotarians Help To Beautify Trailhead Pavilion

St. Johnsbury Rotary Club members banded together on July 16 to beautify the Three Rivers Path Trailhead Pavilion at 195 Bay St. in St. Johnsbury, thanks to a grant provided by Rotary District 7850 (representing 42 clubs in Vermont, New Hampshire and Canada) which made the project possible. Other funds for the project were raised through the club’s St. Patrick’s Day dinner for two fundraiser with Salt Bistro in 2021.
The Town of St. Johnsbury worked with the club to make this project a reality and prepped the garden beds. Discover St. Johnsbury supported the plan and ideas and spread the word to local businesses. The mulch came from Kirby Mulch Company LLC.
The club’s newest president for the 2022-2023 Rotary year, Jay Miller, of J Miller Landscape Architecture, put together the design, picked up the plants, and kept the volunteers on track during the project.
“After years of planning it was great to see this project become reality and help beautify a great place for people in the community to enjoy for years to come.” said Miller. “There are so many people and organizations within the community that made this possible and we could not have done it without them. I hope everybody enjoys the new plantings.”
The Trailhead Pavilion is situated at the eastern end of the 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The structure was built as a way to connect the Three Rivers Bike Path to the downtown.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.