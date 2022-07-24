Rotarians Help To Beautify Trailhead Pavilion
St. Johnsbury Rotary Club members and volunteers help plant a variety of flowering bushes and shrubs at the Three Rivers Trailhead Pavilion in St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Jay Miller)

St. Johnsbury Rotary Club members banded together on July 16 to beautify the Three Rivers Path Trailhead Pavilion at 195 Bay St. in St. Johnsbury, thanks to a grant provided by Rotary District 7850 (representing 42 clubs in Vermont, New Hampshire and Canada) which made the project possible. Other funds for the project were raised through the club’s St. Patrick’s Day dinner for two fundraiser with Salt Bistro in 2021.

The Town of St. Johnsbury worked with the club to make this project a reality and prepped the garden beds. Discover St. Johnsbury supported the plan and ideas and spread the word to local businesses. The mulch came from Kirby Mulch Company LLC.

