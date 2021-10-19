Rotary Providing Disposable Masks
The St. Johnsbury Rotary Club is currently offering free masks to businesses and organizations in the area. Available are children and adult disposable masks available. This is made possible by the Ted Rossi Foundation and the New England Rotary Million Mask Challenge through Rotary District 7850. To request masks, email stjrotaryclub@gmail.com. Shown above is the St. Johnsbury club's president, Brynn Evans delivering 3,000 children’s masks to Jon Winot, facilities staff, at the St. Johnsbury School.

