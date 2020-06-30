Tourism in the North Country has picked up.
That’s the message Cheryl Reardon, president of the White Mountains Attractions Association, delivered to Sen. Maggie Hassan on Monday during a roundtable discussion on tourism and hospitality.
“The White Mountains have always been very fortunate, people just flock here generally,” said Reardon. “So we’ve seen quite a few visitors over the last couple of months, even with the stay-at-home restrictions that have been in place here in New Hampshire and across New England. [And] as things have started to ease up, we’ve certainly seen a lot more [day and overnight trips].”
Reardon’s organization represents 17 attractions including The Flume Gorge, which it operates. Those attractions have gone to advance reservations in order to follow capacity restrictions.
The majority of visitors are out-of-area weekend travelers (typically Thursday through Monday) who book at the last minute.
“You can go to bed on a Friday night and say ‘Oh, gosh, we’re only going to have 10 people in the Flume Gorge tomorrow, and the next day you have almost 200 people,” said Reardon.
She noted that the attractions that have opened (which also includes Mt. Washington Auto Road, The Polar Caves, Cranmore Mountain Resort, The Lost River Gorge, Clark’s Trading Post, and Whale’s Tale Water Park) have put up signage to encourage mask wearing and social distance, set out hand sanitizer, and installed plexiglass partitions at point of sale locations.
However, the state’s economic re-opening has accelerated since New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order expired on June 15. That has created a supply crunch for personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies. Reardon suggested the state create a direct sale program, to provide those supplies to the hospitality and tourism industry, as it did for the hospitals and medical facilities at the onset of the pandemic.
Hassan said a national strategy for PPE distribution is under discussion.
Reardon also expressed concern about business vulnerability for lawsuits, in the event visitors contract COVID-19.
Although nothing has been codified in law, Hassan said businesses that follow CDC guidelines should be protected from negligence lawsuits.
MIXED SIGNALS: In North Conway, Cranmore Inn owner Christopher Bellis has seen an uptick in tourist traffic, although not to pre-COVID-19 levels.
He noted the visitors — and local businesses — have been inconsistent when it comes to mask use.
“We’re seeing a mix of people in how they are following guidelines,” Bellis said. “As I’ve seen more people coming into our area, I’ve noticed that there’s larger segments of people who might be choosing not to wear masks.”
However, he added, “What I’ve heard from businesses is that if a business has established a protocol, then people are generally respectful of whatever the protocols are for that particular business. But there are also businesses that aren’t being as stringent in terms of their protocols, which then creates confusion on the part of the travelers.”
Amy Landers, executive director of the Lakes Region Tourism Association, added that in her area of the state, “We’ve had some concerns from businesses about people choosing to wear masks or not to wear masks. It seems like a lot of our businesses are having to be middlemen and they’re listening to fights going on among their employees and their customers.”
For that reason, she suggested, “it would be worth looking at whether it’s mandated in New Hampshire.”
Adding to that confusion, Bellis said, some businesses have not updated their policies or hours online — including whether they have re-opened or not — making it difficult for tourists to plan outings.
“It’s a little bit loosey-goosey,” Bellis said.
GOOD HELP IS HARD TO FIND: Another issue Bellis raised was staffing.
Enhanced unemployment has paid recipients an additional $600 per week during the pandemic. It expires July 31.
“A lot of businesses have been saying please don’t renew the $600 a week, because we want people to be enticed to come back to work. I would say from a business perspective I agree with that. From an individual perspective, how do you protect the individuals who may have a family member at home who is more susceptible, and how do you support them in this environment while still encouraging people to get back to work?” he asked.
Meanwhile changes to foreign worker visa programs have impacted some employers.
“I had a business call me yesterday and say: ‘I wanted to open on June 15 when restaurants were able to be open. I went back to my staff, three quarters of them told me I don’t want to go back to work, I make more on unemployment’,” Bellis said. When that business attempted to replace its staff with international workers, there were none to be found, because the international work visa program has been suspended through the end of the year. He said that has created “another level of disruption as it relates to staffing issues.”
Landers noted that the Lakes Region had seen workforce issues for a combination of reasons: A lack of applicants for job openings — either because of enhanced unemployment or COVID-19 fears — and the absence of foreign workers.
EXISTENTIAL CONCERNS: Beyond worker issues, Landers said businesses in the heart of the state are concerned that a lack of summertime income will threaten their ability survive the off-season.
“Businesses are worried about the winter because they’ve lost so much business in the last three months, which is what they need in order to pay their taxes, pay their mortgages, their heat to survive in the winter,” she said, noting that many businesses still haven’t fully re-opened, and some face difficulty paying mortgages and rents. “So they are very fearful of what is going to happen when they get through Labor Day”
WHERE ARE YOU FROM?: Large numbers of out-of-staters are coming to New Hampshire during the pandemic.
“I would say that we’re probably doing one-third to one-half New Hampshire residents and the other half are out of state residents,” Bellis said, adding that the July 4 weekend “will be the busiest that we’ve had since starting to re-open … based on the feedback I’m getting from businesses. It looks like they’re filling up.”
Many have expressed concern about the threat posed by out-of-state visitors from areas harder hit by the pandemic.
However, Charlie St. Clair, executive director of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, was critical of that viewpoint.
“It really makes me crazy when I hear people talk about license plates. Oh, you know, they’re all coming up from Massachusetts,” he said. “You know, we’re welcoming these people all the time, and I get it, they’re not from out back yards, but the reality is, if everybody does their job, does the best they can with mitigating through social distancing, masks, set-ups in restaurants, then it’s OK where they come from, it doesn’t matter where they come from.”
“I’m just happy to see activity and movement and people coming to do what we hope they’ll do this summer.”
