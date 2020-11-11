The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announced an upcoming bridge inspection of the bridge carrying NH Route 18/VT Route 18 over the Connecticut River between Littleton, N.H. and Waterford, Vt. The inspection is scheduled to be conducted during the week of Nov. 16.

The bridge will be reduced to one lane of alternating two-way traffic as needed and as weather permits from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Lane width on the bridge will be 12-feet, 0-inches during the inspection.

