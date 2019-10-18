WESTMORE — The Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) closed Vermont Route 5A in Westmore on Tuesday to stabilize a rock ledge along the road next to Lake Willoughby.

The rock stabilization project involves crews rappeling down the cliff face above the road, scaling loose material from the ledge face and pinning blocks in place to prevent future failures.

