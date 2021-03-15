NEWPORT CITY — Motorists will notice that the railroad lights at Railroad Square in downtown Newport City are operating — even though there is no train passing through.
Newport City has notified the railroad company, according to a Vermont Alert message.
Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when crossing the tracks at the intersection of Main Street and the two bridges leading to downtown.
