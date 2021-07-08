EAST BURKE — A section of Route 114 in the village was closed for an hour Thursday afternoon as firefighters and fire trucks from multiple departments responded to a structure fire that appears to have sparked in a chimney used to vent a wood-fired pizza oven.
Damage was limited to a small area at 570 Rt. 114, a building that once housed Willy’s Restaurant & Catering. John Tomassoni, owner of Tomassoni’s Wood Fired Pizzas, recently began renting the kitchen space of the building from which he plans to operate his business. Saturday was going to be the grand opening. The start will be delayed due to the fire.
Route 114 between Belden Hill Road and Burke Mountain Road was closed to allow fire trucks and firefighters to work at the fire scene without having to deal with traffic. Vehicles backed up bumper to bumper between 12:05 p.m. and 1:05 p.m.
Fire trucks parked in a line along Route 114 came from East Burke, West Burke, Newark, Sutton, Sheffield-Wheelock, Concord and Lyndonville. Lyndon Rescue was also at the scene, but no medical assistance was needed.
The emergency call was made about 11:25 a.m. East Burke Fire Brigade noted on social media that the call was for a lot of smoke coming from a pizza oven. The first firefighters on scene discovered an active fire on the second floor.
A decision was made to reach out to other departments because the water supply was a concern.
“In the first minutes command was faced with a malfunctioning hydrant and made the decision that we did not have enough resources on scene to handle the situation unfolding,” noted the social media post.
The building is north of the post office and across the street from the East Burke Congregational Church.
After putting out the fire, firefighters inspected the whole building. A drone with a camera, piloted by Lyndon Rescue paramedic Eric Hannett, hovered above the roof, giving East Burke Chief Wayne Greer a chance to look for any smoke conditions coming from the building.
East Burke’s ladder was extended above a large stone chimney toward the rear of the building, and Lyndonville firefighters Taylor Kittredge and Jeremy Sherburne ascended the ladder to check the condition of the chimney. They found no problems.
The last of the firefighters left the scene at 1:44 p.m.
Tomassoni said it’s disappointing that the fire will delay the opening of his new pizza location. He said it will push back the opening perhaps a week or two.
He has operated a mobile wood-fired pizza business for a couple of years. He said he’s happy to have found a home where he can offer his product year-round.
Protagonists LLC is the registered owner of the property. Two of the people from the ownership group, Caitlin Cash and Cameron Giammalva, were at the fire scene. They, together with Mariah Grover and Amanda Arling, recently acquired the property, along with the property next door, The Village Inn of East Burke.
Grover said the property owners are grateful for the quick-responding firefighters who limited the damage.
“The response was incredibly quick and incredibly effective,” she said. “We were grateful that such a crew showed up and are really well trained and were able to control it quickly.”
Grover said a mason was assessing the damage to the chimney on Thursday evening. She doesn’t believe Tomassoni will be delayed for long from serving his wood-fired pizzas.
“It sounded like he had a lot of momentum, and we hope he won’t need to wait too long,” she said.
