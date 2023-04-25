Fairbanks Museum has always been known as a cabinet of curiosities, but people who visit the historic institution this week are in for an unusual treat.
Zach Umperovitch – the co-host of Discovery Channel’s Contraption Masters, 3-time Guinness World Record holder, and Rube Goldberg expert – is at the museum this week constructing a one-of-a-kind, museum-inspired, chain-reaction contraption.
Umperovitch is in residency at the museum in a lead-up to a presentation he will make Friday evening about the genius of Rube Goldberg and his unique machine. The presentation, which will be held at United Community Church at 6 p.m., is part of the museum’s William Eddy Lecture series and is free and open to the public. Following the lecture, the audience will be invited to cross the street to the museum to see Umperovitch fire up his creation.
From now until Friday evening, though, Umperovitch can be found in the main hall of the museum constructing his contraption that incorporates as much of the museum as he can (and is allowed).
He began the process last Friday, and while he visited the museum to get a sense of the space and available items and had a concept in mind for the final stage of the machine, the rest of the modules will be invented on the spot as he builds, tests, tinkers and improvises.
“They’ve been absolutely fantastic. Letting me have almost virtually free reign,” said Umperovitch of the museum.
As of Monday, he imagined his machine having perhaps as many as 70 modules and running along one of the principal north-south walkways in the hall, climbing stairs to the balcony, then back down to the other main floor walkway.
Fairbanks Museum Executive Director Adam Kane said the project and lecture were an excellent fit for the museum.
“We have all sorts of crazy weird things here that you are just surprised and delighted to find,” said Kane. “So it seemed like this, as a program, just fit right into that kind of mindset and fundamental philosophy of the Fairbanks Museum.”
Part of the fun is that Umperovitch’s process is open to the public, with visitors welcome to watch and even offer suggestions as he devises his device. As of Monday afternoon, he had a skeleton, dinosaur, and more in the machine, with a sand pendulum knocking a model space shuttle down a zip line to hit a lunar lander that triggered a launch, and on and on. Umperovitch even has designs to use a 22-pound meteorite that is in the museum’s collection, along with several other (approved) items found in the museum.
“A big part of it is people watching the process, people watching me do the testing,” said Umperovitch. “They’ll see me fail, change things throughout.”
Umperovitch notes building a Rube Goldberg machine is anything but an exact science, recounting the varying success rates of his prior builds.
“It’s Rube Goldberg. Murphy’s law, anything can happen,” he added.
Umperovitch said Rube Goldberg machines need humor and a theme. “Incorporating things that actually mean something to the museum is what makes it a Rube Goldberg versus chain reaction,” he explained.
While he is in town, Umperovitch is also giving presentations to some of the museum’s vacation camps and classes for area students.
“One of the great things is if you live close to the museum, come a couple of times this week and check in on the progress,” said Kane.
This weekend he anticipates giving hourly demonstrations of the machine on Saturday and then filming it on Sunday. After that, the machine will be disassembled. People who can’t get to see it in person, though, will be able to enjoy the video of the machine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.