Fairbanks Museum has always been known as a cabinet of curiosities, but people who visit the historic institution this week are in for an unusual treat.

Zach Umperovitch – the co-host of Discovery Channel’s Contraption Masters, 3-time Guinness World Record holder, and Rube Goldberg expert – is at the museum this week constructing a one-of-a-kind, museum-inspired, chain-reaction contraption.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments