‘Ruby Rose’ Settles Charges In Barnet Attempted Murder Case
Sydney Clark-Adams

One of the suspects in the kidnapping and beating of a Barnet man last year has settled the charges against her by plea agreement.

Sydney J. Clark-Adams, 25, of Townsend, Vt., pleaded guilty on Monday in Caledonia Superior Court to an amended charge of 2nd-degree unlawful restraint and two counts of violating conditions of release in exchange for a sentence of 5-6 months to serve and a four-year deferred sentence.

