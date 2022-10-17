‘Ruby Rose’ Settles Charges In Barnet Attempted Murder Case

One of the suspects in the kidnapping and beating of a Barnet man last year has settled the charges against her by plea agreement.
Sydney J. Clark-Adams, 25, of Townsend, Vt., pleaded guilty on Monday in Caledonia Superior Court to an amended charge of 2nd-degree unlawful restraint and two counts of violating conditions of release in exchange for a sentence of 5-6 months to serve and a four-year deferred sentence.
If Clark-Adams complies with all her probation conditions for four years, the unlawful restraint charge will be wiped from her criminal record. The agreement was approved by Judge Daniel P. Richardson.
Caledonia Superior Court
Clark-Adams, who is also known by her street name of “Ruby Rose,” also agreed to a lengthy list of probation conditions and orders not to contact the other suspects in the case or the victim.
The state dismissed a charge of felony assault and robbery charge as part of the plea deal.
Before reaching an agreement with prosecutors, Clark-Adams had been facing a possible sentence of up to life in prison.
Clark-Adams is represented by Attorney Colin Seaman of Burlington. She was accused last September of helping accused Connecticut drug dealer, Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter, 33, kidnap, beat and rob Barnet resident, Matthew Goodell, 26.
According to court documents, Clark-Adams stole Matthew Goodell’s wallet, cell phone and keys while “Rico” Hunter beat him with his fists and pistol-whipped him with a handgun.
“At some point during the assault, Rico and Ruby took everything out of Matthew’s pockets,” reads a police report on the alleged incident. “On several occasions during the assault, she held the gun for Rico while he struck Matthew with his hands.”
Matthew Goodell, who escaped from the ongoing assault through a bathroom window, suffered multiple head and face injuries including a fractured cheekbone, according to the report.
Also charged in connection with the beating is Goodell’s brother and former roommate, Kyle W. Goodell, 24, of Waterford. Kyle Goodell is still facing a felony charge of aiding in the commission of a felony in the Barnet case.
Hunter, who is from Bloomfield, Conn., has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of 2nd-degree attempted murder, assault and robbery, kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to a police officer.
Hunter has also reached a plea agreement with prosecutors but his change-of-plea hearing has been delayed because of another criminal case he’s facing in Connecticut.
Hunter has also been facing a possible sentence of up to life in prison.
