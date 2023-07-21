Rules Of Procedure Considered After Heated Meetings

LANCASTER — The Select Board on July 17 discussed rules for the way it conducts meetings.
Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson presented a draft Rule of Procedure, a 12-page document crafted in response to a series of contentious meetings, where the debate over a Drag Story Hour event became heated.
Among other things, the Rules of Procedure would allow board members and residents to discuss and debate matters of public concern in a courteous and respectful manner, and remove perceptions of bias.
The draft rules will go to a public hearing at the next board meeting on Aug. 7 before a vote to adopt them.
A copy will be made available for review at https://lancasternh.org/
The draft “Select Board Rules of Procedure” sets clear rules for public input. It would allow members of the public to speak during public hearings or public comment periods, with a three-minute time limit.
However, the draft rules give the “presiding officer” the discretion to allow public input at other times. Those comments would be limited to “the motion under consideration.”
The presiding officer — the ranking member of the board present, either the chair or the vice chair — would be responsible for preserving order and decorum and “shall decide all questions of order or procedure.”
During discussion on July 17, board members agreed the public comment period should be scheduled at the conclusion of the meeting, to allow for town business to be handled first.
The proposed Rules of Procedure would also establish a full code of conduct for board members, and set procedures for the handling of citizens’ complaints and board member dissents/protests.
Rules of Procedure are common practice for Select Boards in New Hampshire and most boards permit a public comment period, even though it is not mandated under state law (except as required in a public hearing).
Chair Troy Merner previously said the board’s previous “loosey goosey” approach to public input had exacerbated tensions surrounding Drag Story Hour.
Discussion of the topic at Select Board meetings on May 15, June 5 and June 19 had been “a circus,” he said.
Public comment on May 15 was “out of control,” according to Merner, because some spoke at great length, without being recognized, and/or were not town residents.
In response, Merner set ground rules before a second discussion on June 5. However, he did not on June 19 because he didn’t anticipate the subject would resurface.
During the June 19 meeting, three Drag Story Hour opponents spoke without interruption, and then LGBTQ+ resident Teri Anderson’s remarks were cut short by Merner.
Merner subsequently apologized to Anderson and they both agreed that uniform Rules of Procedure were necessary to maintain order — particularly when subject matter was controversial.
Merner said his failure as board chair to consistently set and enforce guidelines was the root cause of the heated exchange with Anderson.
“I was wrong. I take full responsibility,” he said.
Selectman Leon Rideout added, “I’m 100 percent in favor of setting up guidelines, to keep things from going off the tracks.”
DRAFT GUIDELINES
The draft Select Board Rules of Procedure includes the following “civil communication” guidelines for board members:
1. Civil Communication is exemplified by the following guidelines:
A. Each member will listen with an open mind and with resilience.
B. Each member will assume good intentions and motives from fellow participants.
C. Each member will disagree about ideas, not about motives or personalities.
D. As individual participants and as a group, each member will conduct a conversation that is respectful, fair, and kind.
E. Each member will not interrupt, except to indicate that he/she cannot hear a speaker.
F. No one is required to speak but everyone has the right to speak. When in doubt, W.A.I.T. (ask yourself, Why Am I Talking?).
G. Dialogue is most successful when conversation proceeds coherently from idea to idea or topic to topic. It is good to give full treatment to an idea before moving on to the next.
