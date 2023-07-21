Rules Of Procedure Considered After Heated Meetings
New town welcome signs were installed at four entrances to Lancaster last summer as part of a new marketing campaign. (Courtesy Photo) Lancaster sign #filephoto

LANCASTER — The Select Board on July 17 discussed rules for the way it conducts meetings.

Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson presented a draft Rule of Procedure, a 12-page document crafted in response to a series of contentious meetings, where the debate over a Drag Story Hour event became heated.

