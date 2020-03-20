Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Brendan Hughes, co-owner of St. Johnsbury Distillery at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Pearl Street, empties the last gallon of hand sanitizer into a bottle brought in by a local woman on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The rum distillery mixed three gallons of hand sanitizer to give away. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Brendan Hughes, co-owner of St. Johnsbury Distillery at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Pearl Street, empties the last gallon of hand sanitizer into a bottle brought in by a local woman on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The rum distillery mixed three gallons of hand sanitizer to give away. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Brendan Hughes, co-owner of St. Johnsbury Distillery at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Pearl Street, empties the last gallon of hand sanitizer into a bottle brought in by a local woman on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The rum distillery mixed three gallons of hand sanitizer to give away. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Brendan Hughes, co-owner of St. Johnsbury Distillery at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Pearl Street, empties the last gallon of hand sanitizer into a bottle brought in by a local woman on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The rum distillery mixed three gallons of hand sanitizer to give away. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The St. Johnsbury Distillery is located at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Pearl Street. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — With the demand for its rum taking a hit with the forced closure of bars and restaurants, St. Johnsbury Distillery is responding by supplying a product in high demand these days – hand sanitizer.
In fact, the demand was so high for its new product Thursday morning that the supply was depleted in less than 90 minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.