Runaway Boat Incident On Lake Winnipesaukee Leads To Charges For Local N.H. Man
Buy Now

A Colebrook man has been charged with crimes related to an unoccupied boat motoring aimlessly and dangerously on Lake Winnipesaukee in July.

Craig F. Devlin, 50, was charged with careless and negligent boat operation and conduct after an accident on Saturday by the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol. The incident that led to the charges occurred on July 19. It happened at night.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments