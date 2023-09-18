Runaway Boat Incident On Lake Winnipesaukee Leads To Charges For Local N.H. Man

A Colebrook man has been charged with crimes related to an unoccupied boat motoring aimlessly and dangerously on Lake Winnipesaukee in July.
Craig F. Devlin, 50, was charged with careless and negligent boat operation and conduct after an accident on Saturday by the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol. The incident that led to the charges occurred on July 19. It happened at night.
Information provided by state police notes that authorities were alerted to an emergency on the lake in which someone was in the water and yelling while a boat was circling in the area. The call came from Round Island in the town of Gilford.
Two Marine Patrol Officers responded and found a serious boating crash, and two people were in the water. The officers rescued and transferred the two victims onto a Gilford Fire Department boat.
The officers then went after the uncontrolled boat formerly occupied by the victims. It was “still running and wandering erratically on the lake,” according to the police report.
In a “valiant and treacherous” effort to stop the boat, the officers twice tossed a line into the water in the boat’s path. The hope was it would tangle the propeller and cause the motor to stall out.
In the second attempt with the line, the driverless boat unexpectedly turned toward the patrol boat and struck its stern, causing it to capsize. Both marine patrol officers were thrown overboard and momentarily pinned under the boat, which was then dragged by the other vessel.
The officers were able to escape and made it to the surface.
The police report notes that “good Samaritans” came to the scene and helped the officers out of the water. They also were able to jump onto the out-of-control boat to bring it under control because it had been slowed down by dragging the marine patrol boat.
The occupants of the boat suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The marine patrol officers were not hurt.
Reached by phone on Monday, Devlin declined an opportunity to speak about the circumstances of the boating incident.
N.H. State Police provided no details about what actions by Devlin led to the crimes charged against him. When asked for additional information, Public Information Officer Amber Lagace called it “an active case so no additional information will be shared.”
