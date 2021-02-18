Three juveniles from the Northeast Kingdom who were reported missing early Thursday were found in South Burlington at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Earlier in the day police had reported that they were searching for Isiah LeBlanc, 16, of Hardwick, Maya Lemmon, 14, of Danville, and Zoe Shafer-Gold, 11, of Barton. Police reported the three left Shafer-Gold’s home between 2 and 3 a.m. Thursday, traveling in a gold 1998 Chevrolet Prizm that LeBlanc took from his father.
Authorities with Vermont State Police and Hardwick Police stated gratitude to other police agencies and members of the public who assisted in locating the children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.