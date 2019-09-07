Runaway Ryegate Teen Last Seen By Family Thursday Night

Jeffrey Dumais

Vermont State Police are asking the public to help find a teen boy who ran away from his Ryegate home on Thursday.

Jeffrey Dumais, 16, was last seen by his grandfather inside their residence on Creamery Road in Ryegate on Sept. 5 about 9:30 p.m.

