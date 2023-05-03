A section of the Mt. Washington Auto Road suffered significant damage on Monday.
Runoff from heavy rain and melting snow washed out a portion of the road near the six-mile mark. More than three inches of rain fell Sunday into Monday.
Photos show large holes in the road, approximately 1.6 miles from the summit.
Crews are working to fix the damage despite continued show and rain, and repairs are expected to take a “couple of weeks.”
Interviewed in 2017, former longtime road foreman John Gardner described the challenge of springtime preparations at the Auto Road.
More important than snow removal, he said, is clearing drainage culverts — removing ice with high-pressure hot water — to prevent an entire mountainside of melting snow runoff from washing out the road.
Gardner said that “snow clearing is the easy part” and that “controlling water, so you’re not losing the road surface, that’s what it’s all about. It’s all about erosion.”
The Auto Road still intends to open for the season in mid-May (weekends only), with daily operations starting Memorial Day Weekend.
Opened in 1861, the Auto Road runs 7.6 miles and climbs 4,618 feet from the base to the top of Mount Washington.
Each year more than 45,000 private vehicles climb the Auto Road’s 12 percent average grade to reach Mt. Washington’s 6,288-foot summit, the highest peak in the northeastern United States.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.