State Rep. Dennis Ruprecht has stepped down.
In a social media post on Christmas Eve, Ruprecht wrote that he left office because he has moved to Vermont and is engaged to be married.
“Serving in the House has been an honor and I am grateful to have had the experience. I wish everyone a happy New Year,” he wrote.
Ruprecht was midway through a two-year term representing Grafton 3, a floterial district that covers the towns of Orford, Piermont, Bath, Benton, Easton, Landaff and Warren.
He was named one of the Democratic party’s “rising stars” and was given a speaking role during the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention.
A two-term House member, he previously represented Grafton 15 (Haverhill, Orford, Piermont, Bath, Benton, Easton and Warren) from 2018 to 2020. He entered office at age 19 and was the youngest state lawmaker at the time.
He graduated from Woodsville High School in 2017 and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Plymouth State University in 2021.
Vacant seats are filled by special election. A town in the district must make a formal request to the governor or executive council. That request would have to be approved or denied within 21 days.
For more information on New Hampshire law governing special elections to fill House vacancies visit www.gencourt.state.nh.us/rsa/html/LXIII/655/655-81.htm
