ST. JOHNSBURY — Efforts by Rural Edge to introduce more apartments to the area now include an attempt to acquire the Maple Center Motel property on Hastings Hill from St. Johnsbury Academy.
The housing and community development organization holds an option to buy the property at 151 Hastings Hill from the independent school. The Academy was gifted the property by the late B.J. Murphy in 2008 as a space to house boarding students. Murphy, who died in 2013 at the age of 88, graduated from the Academy in 1943.
Academy Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell said the property has benefited the school with dormitory space over the years, but it’s been the hope of leadership for a while to house all boarding students on or much closer to campus. The space hasn’t been needed in recent years for consistent boarding, but it did help during the pandemic, Howell said, as a place where boarders with COVID could live isolated until the virus passed.
The Academy was restricted from allowing it to be used for commercial lodging. Murphy Realty, currently and at the time it gave the property to the Academy owned other commercial lodging properties.
Howell said she could not comment on a potential sale as it would be premature relative to the current state of the process, but she said the Academy recognizes the value of what Rural Edge is trying to do.
“We understand the needs in the community and want to respect and contribute to addressing those needs,” she said, referring to a region-wide shortage of housing options.
Earlier this year the Academy Board of Trustees voted to allow the sale of the property.
Rural Edge is involved in a number of affordable housing projects in town that are either currently providing living space or will be in the future. Among them is the completed New Avenue building with 30 units and the recently converted jailhouse property on Cherry Street into nine apartments. A neighboring property on Cherry Street was also purchased by Rural Edge with plans to rehabilitate it for additional apartment units.
The plan on Hastings Hill, if Rural Edge is able to buy it, would be to create 15 apartments out of the former motel. It would serve as affordable housing units designed for tenants with a lower income.
Rural Edge Executive Director Patrick Shattuck said the purchase effort is early in the process, but if acquired, the property reconstruction would include changes to unit access - all tenants would enter the units from the back - but it would not be so significant as to alter its mid-(2oth) century motel features.
Based on a report by Polly Seddon Allen Historic Preservation Consulting Services, Rural Edge believes the property would qualify for the National Register of Historic Places. The consultant was tasked with a historical review as part of Rural Edge’s application for project funding from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board.
“This preliminary analysis finds that the property does appear to hold potential significance as a historic property under NRHP criteria … for its associations with the development of Post-World War II tourism and auto-related development in Saint Johnsbury and the Northeast Kingdom and for its mid-twentieth century motel design,” the report notes.
The building, which opened as a motel in 1952 under the ownership of Arthur J. “Bob” (1908-1966) and Mrs. Lucienne Dubois (1910-2005), is said to have a rare “Googie” style of architecture.
A resource online notes “Googie architecture is a type of futurist architecture influenced by car culture, jets, the Space Age, and the Atomic Age.”
The consultant’s report said the motel was the first motor lodge developed in St. Johnsbury or anywhere else in the Northeast Kingdom to take advantage of a growing tourism market.
“Establishment of the motel coincided with a concerted local booster campaign marketing Saint Johnsbury as the “Maple Center of the World,” and was touted as a key commercial link in establishing Saint Johnsbury as a modern, progressive, tourist destination. Development of the motel was a local reflection of a surge in roadside development that proliferated in the post-World War II period in Vermont’s regional centers and the United States as a whole, as a growing consumer culture took to the highways and ushered in a new era of travel, leisure, and commercial expansion,” according to the report.
A Caledonian-Record article from May 1952 notes that 700 people attended an open house for the Maple Center Motel.
The consultant notes that Rural Edge has designs on making the property accessible as a housing option without diminishing the historic value.
“The Project would return the former motel to a state of utility as a vital affordable housing development through repair and limited alteration, while preserving the significant physical design characteristics of the property that qualify it for listing in the NRHP,” the report states.
Closing a property deal, Shattuck said, would need to happen by the end of this year. If that can happen, he said, Rural Edge would be looking at construction to begin in the spring of 2023 with a year-long construction period anticipated.
Terms of the sale negotiation were not disclosed. The town of St. Johnsbury has assessed the property - 1.8 acres of land and building - at $512,800.
“We have an option to buy,” Shattuck said. “I’d love to tell you more when we decide to exercise that option.”
