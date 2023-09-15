Rural Edge Pursuing Father’s House Purchase For Homeless Shelter

ST. JOHNSBURY — Efforts are underway to acquire The Father’s House church property on Moose River Drive and convert it into a homeless shelter.
The non-profit housing organization Rural Edge is in the process of buying the worship center at 72 Moose River Dr., and Northeast Kingdom Community Action is preparing to operate the location as a 24/7 shelter for homeless people.
Patrick Shattuck, director of Rural Edge, said a team of people from concerned organizations have been meeting frequently to discuss shelter needs in the area. Included in the discussions have been Northeast Kingdom Human Services, the town of St. Johnsbury, NEKCA, Discover St. Johnsbury and Rural Edge.
There is an effort to build a permanent shelter off Hospital Drive on land owned by Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, but that won’t be an option this winter.
“Everyone said, ‘What about this winter? There’s got to be a solution,’” said Shattuck.
The idea to create a shelter space at the church property began to develop after church leadership approached Rural Edge about two months ago and said they were considering selling the property.
Father’s House Pastor Matthew Johnson went to Rural Edge because Rural Edge owns the property all around the church, which is accessed by a right-of-way. Rural Edge owns and operates the Moose River Housing complex above the church property.
Considering the real estate purchase made sense for Rural Edge because of the church property’s proximity within the Rural Edge property, said Shattuck, and the idea of a shelter there also began to develop.
“When we looked at it, the same space they developed as a sanctuary had the potential to be an emergency shelter,” said Shattuck. “It was an opportunity that came to us and our board. This one makes sense; it’s a mission-driven project.”
He said the goal is to purchase the property and develop the space for occupation by the end of November. He said it’s a short time frame to accomplish all that needs to be done in terms of permitting and funding.
“It’s a marathon of pre-development work,” said Shattuck.
They’ve submitted a permit application with the Division of Fire Safety and consulted with Assistant Fire Marshall Tim Angell.
Construction plans call for “the addition of interior partitions to create 17 dormitory spaces in the current ground-level meeting area,” according to the fire safety application. “The existing women’s restroom will be upgraded to ADA standards. An additional shower will be added to each ground-floor restroom. A washing machine and a dryer will also be added. Existing carpeting will be removed and replaced with vinyl flooring.”
Kertstetter Construction, based in Sutton, is expected to be the construction project contractor.
Shattuck said the total cost to acquire the property and make it ready to serve as a shelter is projected to be $800,000. Once it’s ready to be used, NEKCA staff will operate the shelter.
An application for funding is before the Housing and Conservation Board.
Shattuck said once all the permits and funding are in place, the construction should go quickly as all the supplies needed have been identified as “in-stock.”
An application for a zoning permit with the town has also been filed, and the project is on the agenda for the next Development Review Board Meeting on Sept. 28.
As a “temporary overnight shelter,” there was potential for a zoning conflict with an effort to establish one outside the Hospital Services District, but a new state law (S.100) passed earlier this year that just went into effect on Sept. 1 puts limitations on a town’s ability to deny a location for a homeless shelter.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead said he thinks 72 Moose River Dr. is a good location for the shelter.
“The existing building seems to be adequately-sized,” said Whitehead. “I can certainly tell you that there’s a need.”
Shattuck said there are currently 140 people without a home in Caledonia County “that we know of.”
Unlike in recent winters when lodging was an option for the homeless in motels, changes in funding to that state program have greatly limited such access, and the next winter is approaching fast.
“When you think of people seeking shelter in doorways, it is a really daunting prospect as we approach another winter,” Shattuck said.
Should the property sale go through, congregants of The Father’s House are expected to gather for worship in space on Eastern Avenue in the building housing the Mustard Seed Soup Kitchen.
