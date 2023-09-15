Rural Edge Pursuing Father’s House Purchase For Homeless Shelter
Buy Now

The home of The Father's House church on Moose River Drive in St. Johnsbury may be convereted into a shelter. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Efforts are underway to acquire The Father’s House church property on Moose River Drive and convert it into a homeless shelter.

The non-profit housing organization Rural Edge is in the process of buying the worship center at 72 Moose River Dr., and Northeast Kingdom Community Action is preparing to operate the location as a 24/7 shelter for homeless people.

1
0
0
0
0

Load comments