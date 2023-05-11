NEWPORT — RuralEdge was recently awarded a $150,000 Housing for Everyone grant from the TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank. RuralEdge is one of 37 non-profit organizations selected from more than 450 applicants to receive a Housing for Everyone grant.

As individuals and families across the country struggle with inflation and an exponential rise in rental costs, affordable housing providers face increased hardship given the growing demand for affordable rental units and emergency rental assistance.

