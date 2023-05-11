NEWPORT — RuralEdge was recently awarded a $150,000 Housing for Everyone grant from the TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank. RuralEdge is one of 37 non-profit organizations selected from more than 450 applicants to receive a Housing for Everyone grant.
As individuals and families across the country struggle with inflation and an exponential rise in rental costs, affordable housing providers face increased hardship given the growing demand for affordable rental units and emergency rental assistance.
While money is being spent in Vermont on new affordable rental units, there is less funding available for the renovation of existing properties. The grant will support the redevelopment of Lakeview Housing, a 16-unit development across three historic buildings in Newport. With this grant, RuralEdge secured the last of its funding to preserve and sustain these buildings.
“This award is so important to the work that we do to ensure quality affordable housing is developed and preserved in the Northeast Kingdom,” said RuralEdge Executive Director Patrick Shattuck. “RuralEdge appreciates TD Bank’s continued support of our efforts, as well as their acknowledgement of the housing challenges facing rural communities.”
“Access to safe, affordable housing is a critical first step to creating a more sustainable and inclusive future for everyone,” said Sheryl McQuade of TD Bank. “RuralEdge has done incredible work to develop affordable housing out of existing properties, and we are excited to support their Lakeview Housing redevelopment efforts here in Newport.”
