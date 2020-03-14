LYNDONVILLE — VT RuralEdge release a statement on Friday advising the public that its offices will be closed until March 18 after learning that one of its staff members was in close proximity to the presence of coronavirus.

“One of our staff members, while on vacation in Boston in late February, was present in the same hotel, concurrently with a major industry conference that has now been determined to be the source of 70+ confirmed cases of COVID-19,” the release noted.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments