ST. JOHNSBURY — As the Cherry Street Hotel nears completion, RuralEdge has identified two more village rehabilitation projects to address the need for housing.
It was announced on Monday that the nonprofit Northeast Kingdom housing development organization was awarded $1.4 million of ARPA money through the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board to acquire and transform 138 Cherry St. and 759 Railroad St. into seven apartments.
The property at 138 Cherry St. is a five-unit apartment building that has been vacant since April 9, 2021, when it was damaged by a fire that investigators believe was intentionally started by a tenant. The building has fire, smoke and water damage but is structurally sound, said RuralEdge Executive Director Patrick Shattuck. It was donated to Rural Edge by St. Johnsbury Properties 9 Inc.
The property at 759 Railroad St. is set back from the road north of the Railroad Street intersection with Mill Street. The St. Johnsbury tax map calls the property a bungalow. It was built in 1930, and Shattuck said it was a carriage house. It has only served as one residence, but plans by Rural Edge call for the creation of a second unit. Rural Edge also owns an adjacent apartment building at 767 Railroad St. The 759 Railroad St. property, with a listed owner of Cynthia Mackin, has an assessed value of $48,500. Rural Edge bought the property for $75,000.
Owning 759 Railroad will also benefit the residents of 767 Railroad as a right-of-way issue to 759 caused some parking challenges for people living at 767 Railroad.
The $1.4 million to acquire and rehabilitate the two St. Johnsbury projects was part of a multi-million dollar award package supporting projects in seven Vermont towns.
“These awards will advance the development of new rental housing for our workforce as well as for low-income and homeless households, seniors and citizens with disabilities, while also maintaining long-term affordability with necessary repairs and maintenance to properties,” said Gus Seelig, VHCB executive director.
Both St. Johnsbury buildings will get a full interior rehabilitation with some transformation from the current floor plan. Shattuck said work should begin by the summer and be complete within nine months.
Workers are nearly finished with the Cherry Street Hotel, a Rural Edge rehabilitation of the property neighboring 138 Cherry St. It once served as the St. Johnsbury jail. The property, listed as 108-114 Cherry Street is across the road from the back parking lot and playground of the Good Shepherd Catholic School. It’s expected that the work will reach substantial completion by April 1, said Shattuck, and nine apartment units will be ready for occupancy.
The seven housing units to be realized once the work is done at 138 Cherry St. and 759 Railroad St. will make 244 units of housing owned by Rural Edge in St. Johnsbury. Those units can be found in 29 buildings in St. Johnsbury owned and maintained by Rural Edge.
Referencing the community need for housing, Shattuck said, “We’re looking for every opportunity we can to add units.”
Taking on the project of returning 138 Cherry St. to inhabitability after it burned not only benefits the needs of people looking for apartments, said Shattuck, it also will enhance the neighborhood, to the benefit of the school and the Cherry Street Hotel residents.
“At a time of exceptional need for new units, RuralEdge is excited about the opportunity to add seven units of affordable housing while at the same time working to improve our communities and remediate blight,” said Shattuck.
