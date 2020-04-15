RuralEdge Homeowner Repair Program Remains Essential

NEWPORT CENTER — A five-year-old girl in a wheelchair now has a ramp to go in and out of her home.
That’s thanks to an emergency repair plan by RuralEdge, the Northeast Kingdom’s affordable housing non-profit organization.
A crew from the RuralEdge Homeownership Center and Home Rehab program picked up the temporary ramp from its location in Lyndonville at a home where it is no longer in use, says Patrick Shattuck, executive director of RuralEdge.
Rehab specialist Isaac Toe and his maintenance and repair team Chad McCormick and father and son David and Larry Chase moved it and installed it at the Newport Center home.
“We have a couple of these temp ramps which we use and reuse,” Shattuck said. “There’s always someone who has a need for them.
“We were just able to reuse it for a family in need.”
RuralEdge’s own construction projects are shut down due to the stay-at-home emergency order by Vermont’s Gov. Phil Scott.
But the organization’s homeowner repair program is considered essential, Shattuck said.
RuralEdge has always had this program, but now the need is more critical than ever, he said.
The program is financed through federal funds through state community block grants, and that means a homeowner with an emergency - a leaking roof, a need for a wheelchair ramp, or other problems that could make a home unlivable - can still apply for help and see help quickly.
Shattuck said they will look at a family’s income and assets, the kind they would need for their tax return, and from there the application is streamlined to get the work done as soon as possible.
“Typically folks aren’t sitting on large cash assets or stocks because if they were they wouldn’t be looking at an emergency situation,” Shattuck said.
“We see lots of widows and lots of veterans who are very proud and don’t want to ask for assistance,” he said.
But they find themselves with a leaking roof and not enough money to repair and nowhere to turn, he added.
Even a leaking toilet can mean an emergency, especially if the flooring underneath is about to fall in, he said.
Normally, the program would require RuralEdge to go through the whole home and identify all the deficiencies and then prioritize the needs. But now the focus is right on the emergency, leaving other issues to be addressed later, he said.
RuralEdge employees were glad to share their success story in Newport Center in hopes homeowners might see it and call for help.
“We just wanted to let folks know,” Shattuck said.
“There’s a lot of focus on those folks who don’t have homes. Just because there is a crisis, and things are shut down, that doesn’t stop a leaky roof that could could compromise someone’s ability to stay in their home and stay safe.”
For information about the Home Rehab program, call RuralEdge at 802-535-3555 and leave a message. There is always someone checking messages, Shattuck said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.