RuralEdge Launches Housing Stabilization Program In Northeast Kingdom

A new program to help local homeowners navigate financial challenges caused by the pandemic is coming online at RuralEdge.
The Housing Stabilization Program is designed to assist homeowners with back mortgage and utility payments to ensure housing remains sustainable.
Funding for the program was announced last week by Gov. Phil Scott. RuralEdge will receive $309,490 for the program as one of Vermont’s 5 Neighborworks Homeownership Centers.
Patrick Shattuck, RuralEdge executive director, said, “With the dire need for new units – both rental and homeownership – across the Northeast Kingdom, one of the most important things that we can do now is to help those who have decent and stable housing keep it. These funds, that allow us more staffing along with direct, flexible financial assistance are imperative to succeeding in that effort.”
Besides having funds available to provide direct financial assistance to struggling homeowners, RuralEdge will add a new HUD-certified Housing Stabilization Counselor to serve as an educational resource for all NEK homeowners.
This is the latest in a growing arsenal of financial assistance programs for local people, said Shattuck.
“There are funds are available for emergency back rent through the VERAP (Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program) and will be funding for back mortgage payments through VHFA’s VEMAP (Vermont Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program) which is in the process of setting up,” said Shattuck, noting of the latest program. “There are households who may not qualify for VERAP or VEMAP or may need additional funding to resolve their issues and help them maintain their housing.”
Shattuck anticipates the latest program serving up to 75 households.
According to Robert Little, director of Community Development for RuralEdge, several households a day have already begun contacting RuralEdge for potential assistance with the program.
Little described how the impact of this program can go beyond homeowners to their communities. Scott and Heather LeFoll, who reside on a small family farm Sweet Eats Farm & CSA in Maidstone were on their way to expand their business when COVID-19 hit. The pandemic’s impact on their business affected their housing as well.
“We threw everything we had into this operation to assist the community,” said Scott. “We try to send people away with food from our surplus to help others who might be struggling.” Heather also said that the purpose of the farm was not only to build business but “to have the ability to help people who do not have enough food.” The combination of lower revenue due to COVID, coupled with higher expenses from a growing business, including the electricity bill for grow lights, meant the future of their business and home was in jeopardy.
Besides providing a stable home for the LeFolls, their farm serves the larger community as a source of quality food, including the NEKCA food shelf in Canaan and numerous individuals who use their CSA, stated Little.
Through working with RuralEdge through the Housing Stabilization Program, the LeFoll received the assistance necessary to secure their home and farm.
“I just want people to know that this grant, not only helps us keep our home, but allows for the direct growing of food that will assist our community,” said Scott.
“RuralEdge works to strengthen Northeast Kingdom communities, one home at a time. Helping the LeFolls maintain their home in Maidstone is a great example of how the beneficiary is not just one household, but the entire community,” said Shattuck.
Shattuck said they are able to meet with homeowners seeking assistance or counseling typically within days of their inquiry.
“Our goal is to determine what assistance is necessary to maintain housing and come up with a likely permanent solution. That may take more than one meeting and will vary from person to person, but outstanding payments could be paid in as little as one week,” said Shattuck. “We can make a commitment to make payments in advance but those are conditioned upon regular meetings with our financial counselors.”
Financial counseling is open to anyone at any time as part of RuralEdge’s normal business. For the Housing Stabilization Program, a household needs to be adversely affected by COVID-19, be under 80 percent of area median income and be at least one month behind on their housing payments.
The Housing Stabilization Program, combined with the other RuralEdge programs should provide readily accessible financial assistance for the needs of Northeast Kingdom residents, said Shattuck. RuralEdge is also available to provide technical assistance and financial counseling to individuals applying for VERAP or VEMAP to help them access that funding.
Homeowners that are interested in this program are encouraged to contact the RuralEdge Homeownership Center at (802) 535-3555 or homeownership@ruraledge.org.
