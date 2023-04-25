A long hoped-for development on St. Johnsbury’s Main Street took a critical step forward this week.
The Vermont Housing Finance Authority announced Monday that RuralEdge had been awarded federal housing tax credits to support the construction of the Packard Court project in the Main Street lot that had been left vacant since the devastating fire that destroyed several buildings in 2009.
RuralEdge Executive Director Patrick Shattuck was excited by the announcement and optimistic about the project’s future.
“It is getting us there,” said Shattuck. “We hope it is the first in a number of announcements that will be made in the next 60 days or so regarding funding for the site.”
The Packard Court project has been in the works since 2015, when RuralEdge bought the fire-stricken lots and an adjoining apartment house that was subsequently torn down to make way for development. RuralEdge originally proposed a dormitory, banquet hall and restaurant, which would have been leased to St. Johnsbury Academy. Those plans, though, fell through when financing proved challenging.
The latest iteration calls for the same exterior design as the original proposal, which had already cleared local design review and permitting, but with a new purpose. The project would develop 30 senior housing apartments, mostly designated for low income.
Shattuck said they are still awaiting word on additional financing from an application to a federal program with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development which they hope to hear about around the end of May, and additional support from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, which is meeting next month to review an application for the project.
“So with those commitments, it would put us on track to really begin the final design development of all the plans for bidding documents, with the goal of being under construction in summer of 2024,” said Shattuck.
Shattuck is optimistic that those final pieces of the puzzle will fall into place and would anticipate about a year for construction, with the first tenants moving in around the end of summer 2025 or shortly thereafter.
The building would rise four stories from the Main Street sidewalk, and the rear of the building would feature a walk-out basement level due to the sloping lot where parking would be located. The building would have masonry elements and Shattuck said the look and size are intended to fit well with Main Street. The building would also have a pocket park and small amphitheater beside it.
“It has been a long time in development. We’re feeling optimistic,” said Shattuck, noting the other projects proposed or underway in the immediate vicinity, including the Science Annex at Fairbanks Museum and the town’s plans to revitalize the armory.
Shattuck said the project serves a need in the region for additional elderly housing and will also help with the need for more overall housing stock.
“We’ve got folks who would likely downsize or are in need of apartments, but there is nothing available for them. So to have 30 new units for those folks would be a great success,” added Shattuck. “And also seeing a transformation there on such a prominent location would be fantastic.”
The project would also incorporate SASH, Support and Services at Home, which is a program designed to provide the tenants with service coordination and wellness nursing onsite. This would include providers meeting with residents to address certain needs to stay healthy and active, like exercise classes, nurse check-ins for blood pressure and diabetes screening, and other elements to help ensure successful independent living.
The project cost, at present, is estimated at about $12 million.
The project has already received other assistance, including a brownfields clean-up award from the state of Vermont announced last fall, some funding from St. Johnsbury’s ARPA award, as well as investment RuralEdge has made. RuralEdge is partnering with Evernorth in developing the project. The two organizations also worked together on the recent rehabilitation of the New Avenue Apartments at the bottom of Eastern Avenue.
Shattuck noted the support the project has also received from St. Johnsbury Select Board, town staff, NVDA and others to help it along.
“There are a lot of folks working and aligned and I think that is really when we see the role of partnership where there are a whole lot of people working to bring this together,” said Shattuck.
