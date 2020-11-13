RuralEdge Receives Grant For Continued Upgrades To Pierce Block

The Pierce Block in downtown Barton. (Courtesy photo)

BARTON — RuralEdge has received a $45,000 Preservation Grant from the Freeman Foundation and the Preservation Trust of Vermont to continue repairs and upgrades to the Pierce Block in downtown Barton.

Residents of the town saw a lot of activity around the building this summer with its recent exterior painting. RuralEdge has also partnered with the Old Stonehouse Museum, which has decorated the front window and will be completing another display for the holidays. This grant allows the work to continue inside with the repairing of 20 interior posts, and the building of accessible bathrooms.

