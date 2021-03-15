An East Ryegate man faces charges of negligently causing a single-car crash that killed a 14-year-old girl in Bath in 2019 and lying to police about how it happened.
Indicted last week by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court was Jeffrey Dumais, 18, who faces a Class B felony count of negligent homicide in the death of Krystina Crews, a Class B felony count of driving after suspension, and Class B felony count of giving a false reporting of the crash.
Shortly before noon on the morning of Oct. 13, 2019, prosecutors said Dumais, who was three weeks shy of turning 17 at the time, was driving an unregistered 2008 Honda Ridgeline on southbound River Road at a high rate of speed, without a driver’s license, and with an unrestrained juvenile passenger when he lost control of the vehicle.
The speed along with a cracked or broken vehicle frame or suspension and a broken brake line caused the vehicle to slam into a tree, they said.
Dumais’ “unlawful operation” of the vehicle, which he knew to have a broken brake line and to be structurally compromised, and his fast driving “materially contributed to the collision of the vehicle with a tree,” said prosecutors.
The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck the large tree on the right, rear passenger door, where Crews, of Bath, had been a passenger.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
After the crash, which he knew or should have known resulted in death or personal injury, Dumais allegedly gave false information to police when he told New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer Chris McKee that someone else was driving at the time of the crash.
In New Hampshire, a Class B felony count is punishable by a maximum state prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
According to a statement by New Hampshire State Police following the collision, Dumais and a male juvenile who was also a passenger incurred significant injuries from the collision but were expected to recover.
New Hampshire State Police Troop F was assisted on scene by members of the NHSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, NHFG, the Bath Fire Department, Woodsville Ambulance, the Grafton County attorney’s office, and the office of the state medical examiner.
The following day, friends of Crews visited the crash site to pay their respects and create a small memorial.
