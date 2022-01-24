Ryegate’s Clarissa Kendall and her fifth-grade daughter, Casey, have always aspired to be authors.
On Monday, Jan. 24, after working with a publishing company for a year, they received their very first copy of their first book. The book is entitled “I Appreciate Your Resilience.”
“In the heart of the pandemic, when all of my kids were missing out on various activities and opportunities, I had the idea for a book that showed my appreciation for them,” Clarissa Kendall said.
Clarissa, who herself grew up in Ryegate, started writing the book and asked Casey, age 10, if she would like to participate in the process.
“Casey helped me brainstorm what challenges children had been facing, the disappointments of being a child during the pandemic, and helped me create ideas for illustrations,” Clarissa said. “It was such a special process to create this story with her!”
Clarissa explained that the entire point of the book is to show appreciation for all that children have endured during the pandemic.
“It’s a simple read-aloud that details some of the disappointments and different experiences that they might have dealt with during this time,” Clarissa said. “I wanted to thank my children for keeping me encouraged throughout these difficult years and express how proud I am for how they have risen to each challenge.
Casey — along with her brother, Elliott — is not exactly a newcomer to the creative process.
Last March, Clarissa’s two children both placed in Green Up Vermont’s 2021 contest, the Caledonian previously reported. Casey, then a fourth-grader, won the writing contest for her poem while Elliot, then a Kindergartener, won the K-4th grade category for his drawing of an eagle.
Clarissa said that “I Appreciate Your Resilience” will be available for purchase through dorrancebookstore.com and other online bookstores in the next few weeks.
