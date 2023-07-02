Officials from Ryegate Associates last week advanced their plans to create an auxiliary business that will improve the overall efficiency at the Ryegate Power Station and revealed their intent to produce wood pellets.
Ryegate Associates, which operates the power plant, has proposed installing a multi-million dollar heat recovery system at the biomass power plant to produce clean, dry woodchips and wood pellets through Vermont Biocarbon, an affiliate company.
Last week Ryegate Associates submitted contracts and an engineering analysis of their proposal to the Public Utility Commission outlining their plans. The power plant has operated since 1993 and produces about 3% of the state’s electricity demand through its 24-7 operation burning whole tree chips. The power plant benefits from a power purchase agreement that requires the state’s utilities to purchase electricity from the facility as a baseload provider of renewable power. The efficiency upgrade was mandated by the Vermont Legislature as part of that PPA and the submissions were part of the timeline established by legislation mandating efficiency upgrades.
The plant intends to install equipment that would capture waste heat from the power plant operation and direct it to a new facility capable of drying 20 tons of green wood chips per hour. The chips could then be sold to facilities that heat with wood chips, like schools and hospitals, or turned into wood pellets. When first proposed, the idea was for the wood chips to be sold to outside pellet producers, but a study of the local industry has prompted developers to add pellet producing machinery into the overall project, explained Kyle Bourtelle of Ryegate Associates.
“After evaluating the dry chip market in extensive detail, it was determined that the largest market was for pellet production, and the most cost-effective option for pellet production was to produce onsite. The majority of the dried wood chips, therefore, will be used for onsite pellet production.” wrote Bourtelle in the PUC filing. “However, we are open to meeting other market needs for dry wood chips in the region, such as pellet mills that have limited drying capacity as well as schools, hospitals, and small businesses with advanced-wood heating systems. In a similar vein, Ryegate Associates and its business partners are excited with how the Facility could help support heating changes anticipated under Vermont’s Clean Heat Standard.”
The 109-page engineering analysis that was part of the PUC filing certifies that the proposal meets the mandated efficiency improvements and the contracts indicate a Swiss firm is slated to provide the heat capturing equipment and a Georgia firm will provide the chip drying equipment.
Bourtelle said they have presented the project to the town through meetings with the select board and planning board, and are now working their way through myriad permits for air, aesthetics, noise, and more. He expects the proposals Act 250 permit application will be submitted in October and they are eyeing construction start in Spring 2024 with the facility operational by October 2024, part of the timeline from the legislation.
“We are trying to stay local and trying to make sure we keep wood in Vermont and we use it for renewable energy,” said Bourtelle of the addition of pellet production into their overall plans. “We want to reduce our carbon footprint in every way shape and form.” The efficiency project is estimated at about $20 million, said Bourtelle, who said they are interested in connecting with local partners through the pellet project.
Ryegate Power Station employs 21 people earning nearly $2 million in salary and benefits. Millions more are pumped into the local economy through the purchase of wood from local loggers and truckers.
