Officials from Ryegate Associates last week advanced their plans to create an auxiliary business that will improve the overall efficiency at the Ryegate Power Station and revealed their intent to produce wood pellets.

Ryegate Associates, which operates the power plant, has proposed installing a multi-million dollar heat recovery system at the biomass power plant to produce clean, dry woodchips and wood pellets through Vermont Biocarbon, an affiliate company.

