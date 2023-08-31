Project developers at Ryegate Associates, who have outlined a multi-million dollar plan to produce wood pellets at the biomass power plant, pitched their project to state officials this week.
Ryegate Associates, which operates the Ryegate Power Station, walked state legislators, Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation staff, and others through the latest iteration of their plans to form Vermont Biocarbon, an auxiliary business, that would use waste heat from the electrical generation to dry wood pellets and chips.
The power plant has operated since 1993 and produces about 3% of the state’s electricity demand through its 24-7 operation burning whole tree chips. The power plant benefits from a power purchase agreement that requires the state’s utilities to purchase electricity from the facility as a baseload provider of renewable power. As part of the plant’s recent PPA renewal, the Vermont Legislature mandated an upgrade of at least 50% to its efficiency, establishing a timeline for the upgrades to be accomplished. In late June, Ryegate Associates submitted contracts and an engineering analysis of their proposal to the Public Utilities Commission, which has since certified that the plans meet the first step in those legislated mandates.
According to the latest plans, the plant intends to install equipment that would capture waste heat from the power plant operation and direct it to a new facility that would dry clean wood chips on a low heat belt drier, process them into wood pellets and then be bagged for sale, explained Kyle Bourtelle of Ryegate Associates.
The developers assert that the pellets would provide a sustainable heating fuel source in line with Vermont’s Clean Heat Standard, be an economic boost for the struggling forest industry and the Northeast Kingdom, and continue to allow the power plant to provide clean, renewable baseload power.
”This is our next step to reduce our carbon footprint,” said Bourtelle. “Even though it doesn’t end here, we want to make a significant impact. We want to promote clean wood burning.”
Bourtelle explained that the pellet process would see the plant purchasing an additional 160,000 tons of clean wood chips from regional loggers per year, providing them a valuable market and allowing them to continue managing Vermont’s forests.
“About the project benefits? That’s most important to us,” said Bourtelle. “It’s not just the state mandate, state requirement, it’s how is this going to benefit Vermont? How is this going to benefit Ryegate?”
The meeting, which included a plant tour on Tuesday, had a receptive audience. Rep. Bobby Farlice-Rubio, who represents Ryegate, Barnet and Waterford, said he agreed that biomass had a place in Vermont’s push toward clean energy and recognized the importance of the plant to the local economy. The plant directly employs over 20 people with over $2 million in salary and benefits and pumps millions more into the region by purchasing wood chips.
Farlice-Rubio asked about the plant’s capacity for future efficiency upgrades and ways in which the project could utilize the nearby railroad, which Bourtelle had mentioned was a possibility.
Farlice-Rubio also raised concerns he had heard about wood chip suppliers not being paid in a timely fashion last year. Bourtelle said those concerns had been fully resolved.
Ryegate Associates’ owner, Stored Solar, had previously owned seven other biomass plants in New England, but those were sold as part of a bankruptcy filing. The end of subsidies for biomass power in New Hampshire impacted the financial viability of the plants there and, in turn, the forest economy of the North Country. Bourtelle said the Ryegate plant is for sale.
Rep. Kristi Morris, of Springfield and a member of the House Committee on Environment and Energy, took a favorable view of the pellet project outline.
“There are a lot of conversations about whether this is a green energy or not, or renewable. I happen to think it is. I believe in our forest economy,” said Morris.
The group, which included Danielle Fitzko, Commissioner of the Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation, Molly Willard of FPR, as well as Todd Campbell, a project consultant from Clean Economy Works, financial backers and others, held a wide-ranging discussion following the project presentation.
They touched on the challenges and opportunities of the supply chain that will be required to deliver the clean wood chips for pellet production, which are different than the whole wood chips delivered for the power plant. They also discussed policy decisions that can support the project through the clean heat standard the State is undertaking and the importance of extending the power purchase agreement for the financial viability of the project and power plant. They also noted the role managing Vermont’s forests has in forest fire mitigation, considering the air quality concerns caused by fires in Quebec earlier this summer.
“Having more opportunities for the use of the lower economic value wood is important,” said Fitzko, who noted the wet summer has been especially hard on Vermont’s forest economy and businesses.
Fitzko said there is a contingent who argue biomass is not a green renewable energy source, but the project would likely find supporters if developers focused on science and facts of how the project was green, renewable and beneficial for the Vermont economy.
