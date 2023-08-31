Project developers at Ryegate Associates, who have outlined a multi-million dollar plan to produce wood pellets at the biomass power plant, pitched their project to state officials this week.

Ryegate Associates, which operates the Ryegate Power Station, walked state legislators, Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation staff, and others through the latest iteration of their plans to form Vermont Biocarbon, an auxiliary business, that would use waste heat from the electrical generation to dry wood pellets and chips.

