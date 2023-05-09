Officials from Ryegate Associates, which operates the biomass power plant in Ryegate, unveiled a proposal to install a multi-million dollar heat recovery system to produce clean, dry woodchips.
Project manager Kyle Bourtelle outlined the proposal during a meeting of the Ryegate Select Board on Monday evening.
The intent is to install equipment at the power plant that would direct waste heat to a 150-foot-long conveyor capable of drying 20 tons of wood chips per hour. The expanded operation would add an estimated 5 more jobs at the facility and result in $200,000 more in tax revenue for the town, said Bourtelle.
“We want to stay in Ryegate. We want to contribute to the local economy. We don’t want to go anywhere, and we want to do our share to make the environment better,” Bourtelle said during the meeting that was attended by town residents who posed a variety of questions during the following Q&A. “This would be a great stepping stone for us to make a difference.”
The chip drying operation would be operated as Vermont Biocarbon, a subsidiary of Ryegate Associates, that was formed for this project. The dried chips would not be for electrical production at the power plant, which uses green chips in its process, but instead be used for a number of other potential uses, including as material for making wood pellets or by the growing list of regional facilities that have installed wood chip boilers. Dry chips produce more BTUs than green chips, explained Bourtelle, similar to drying a cord of green wood so you get more heat in a wood stove.
“We are doing it because there are a lot of schools, colleges, state [facilities], municipalities that are using chips,” said Bourtelle, adding that increasing the supply of dry, clean chips in Vermont could boost pellet production as well.
The proposal would include equipment that would divert heat from the plant’s flu gas and pipe it to the dryer that would be located on the facility grounds. Developers are also considering the installation of a de-barker and wood chipper to turn logs into the chips for the operation as well. The operation would include construction of a second driveway, a second scale, a holding area for incoming supply and silos, similar to grain silos, to store the dried chips.
“Our goal is to be carbon negative, and this is our step in becoming more carbon friendly,” added Bourtelle.
The audience at the meeting asked various questions, including if the process produced any concerning emissions. The dryer operates at about 100 degrees, and besides the electricity used to move the conveyor belt uses just the waste heat from the plant, so the emissions are primarily the vapor or steam from the water content in the chips evaporating. Bourtelle said project developers are working with several state agencies and will need various permits, including for its emissions.
Bourtelle said present estimates have the project topping $8 million, and they are working with several entities, including Efficiency Vermont, USDA, and local lenders on development and financing.
The power plant has operated since 1993 and it produces 20.5 MW of electricity annually. It runs 24-7 except for brief, pre-planned outages for equipment maintenance. The power production operation employs 21 earning $1.8 million in salary and benefits. Two hundred fifty thousand tons of low-grade wood is purchased from Vermont and New Hampshire loggers each year, pumping an additional $7 million into the regional forest economy, and impacting an additional 250 people in logging and trucking. The plant currently contributes $390,000 in taxes to Ryegate.
The plant has been mandated by the state legislature to find a beneficial use for its waste heat. The plant has been granted a power purchase agreement that requires the state’s utilities to purchase electricity from the facility as a baseload renewable power provider. The plant is operating a 2-year extension until 2024 that includes the efficiency upgrade as part of any potential future renewals.
Bourtelle told the Ryegate board and audience members that they have been working with engineers recommended by the state to ensure that their proposal meets the expectations of the contract renewal.
The timeline for the project, some of which is part of the state’s mandate, includes beginning the permitting process in June, site work beginning next March and the drying operation to be running by October 2024.
Bourtelle also answered some questions during the meeting about concerns that arose last year as the plant’s parent company went through bankruptcy, which resulted in the sale of some biomass facilities in other states.
“We are a profitable entity,” said Bourtelle of the Ryegate operation. “We wouldn’t be in business. The plant wouldn’t be running, we wouldn’t be investing money into such a large project if the business wasn’t profitable.”
“We weren’t attached to those entities. That’s why we weren’t a part of that,” he said of the bankruptcy. “We are separate, and thriving and striving for more.”
