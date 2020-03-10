Stephanie Pleasant, 38, of Ryegate, was accused of impeding an investigation by police officials Feb. 22 at Jay Peak. Pleasant was taken into custody around 9 p.m. after police said she inserted herself into an incident where troopers were conducting an investigation. The action allegedly hindered troopers from performing the investigation as she yelled and made threats against security guards present.

Pleasant was taken to the Derby barracks for processing and was due in Orleans County Superior Court Feb. 24.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments