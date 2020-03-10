Stephanie Pleasant, 38, of Ryegate, was accused of impeding an investigation by police officials Feb. 22 at Jay Peak. Pleasant was taken into custody around 9 p.m. after police said she inserted herself into an incident where troopers were conducting an investigation. The action allegedly hindered troopers from performing the investigation as she yelled and made threats against security guards present.
Pleasant was taken to the Derby barracks for processing and was due in Orleans County Superior Court Feb. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.