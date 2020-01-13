Luke Avery, 44, of Ryegate, was arrested for allegedly driving on a criminally suspended license Dec. 29 in Bradford. Vermont State Police said Avery was stopped for an alleged motor vehicle violation and subsequently found to have been operating on a criminally suspended license. Avery was taken into custody and transported to the Bradford VSP outpost for processing. Avery is due in Orange County Superior Court Feb. 12, 2020 to answer the charge.
He was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint totaling in $162 of fines.
