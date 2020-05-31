RYEGATE — A Ryegate woman has died following an all-terrain vehicle accident on May 30.

Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were dispatched to Scott Highway in Ryegate, for an unresponsive female. Arriving on scene, troopers found Marjory Cassidy, 78, of Ryegate approximately 80 feet down a ravine, on the ground next to an ATV. EMS crews initiated CPR, but Cassidy was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Initial investigation appears Cassidy backed her ATV too close to the ravine, causing it to roll down.

