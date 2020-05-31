RYEGATE — A Ryegate woman has died following an all-terrain vehicle accident on May 30.
Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were dispatched to Scott Highway in Ryegate, for an unresponsive female. Arriving on scene, troopers found Marjory Cassidy, 78, of Ryegate approximately 80 feet down a ravine, on the ground next to an ATV. EMS crews initiated CPR, but Cassidy was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Initial investigation appears Cassidy backed her ATV too close to the ravine, causing it to roll down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.