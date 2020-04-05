A Ryegate resident will face charges July 27 in Caledonia County Court of attempting to elude, and gross negligent operation.

According to a report filed by state police Tpr. Lyle Decker of the St. Johnsbury barracks, at 6:45 p.m. on April 3 a white truck crossed the center line at the junction of East Road and South Bayley Hazen Road, and nearly had a head-on collision with a Vermont State Police cruiser. Police attempted to stop this vehicle as it traveled from South Bayley Hazen Road to Witherspoon Road to Gilfillan Road to Creamery Road.

