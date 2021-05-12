Ryegate Woman Charged With Choking Teen Girl

A Ryegate woman has been accused of choking a teen-age driver while they traveled together on Route 302 in Groton over the weekend.
Stephanie Pleasant, 39, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday to felony 1st degree aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of simple assault on a protected professional and reckless endangerment and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on conditions.
Caledonia County Superior Court
According to affidavits filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Gabriel Schrauf and Tpr. Luke Rodzel, police got a report at 10:23 p.m. on May 8 that Pleasant had choked the 15-year-old girl twice — once while the teen was driving and once by the side of the road.
“Pleasant got out of the vehicle and again put her hands around her throat,” wrote Tpr. Rodzel in his report. “(The alleged victim) stated that she was unable to breath for approximately 30 seconds during this and thought she might pass out … (She) informed me that she was on the ground during the strangulation and that Pleasant was kneeling next to her while she had her hands around her throat.”
And police said that when they located Pleasant at 2476 Witherspoon Rd. in Groton she was carrying a 9 mm handgun.
“I located Pleasant in the roadway near the bottom of the residence,” wrote Tpr. Schrauf in his report. “Tpr. Rodzel ordered Pleasant to drop all her belongings, as well as the firearm … Pleasant reluctantly complied and was taken into custody.”
Police said the Ruger handgun was loaded with a bullet in the chamber. While being arrested, Pleasant allegedly kicked Tpr. Rodzel in the shin.
If convicted of all the charges Pleasant faces a possible sentence of up to 18 years in prison and $27,000 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.