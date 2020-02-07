A Ryegate woman has been convicted of several charges including negligent operation for driving at excessive speed through an interstate work zone.

Hillary Hofmann, 31, pleaded guilty Monday to an amended charge of possession of stolen property, possession of heroin and negligent operation of a motor vehicle in exchange for a sentence of 1-3 years with probation all suspended except for 10 days on the work crew and $441 in court surcharges.

