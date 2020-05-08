LITTLETON — For the better part of two decades, the town has formally celebrated Pollyanna Glad Day, held each second Saturday in June at the steps of the Littleton Public Library.
The day honors the Pollyanna character created by Littleton native Eleanor H. Porter in her 1913 novel that depicts Pollyanna’s eternal optimism and her undying spirit of gladness.
“Be Glad” is the town’s motto, and the annual tradition and free family event has grown and helped put Littleton on the map.
Now, Littleton is trying to stay as glad as it can after its annual June celebration with its Signature Award honoree and its famous group photo that in a normal year would include dozens packed around the bronze Pollyanna statue was canceled this week because of concerns about safety and large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has been scheduled for June 13.
The cancellation comes a year after a New Hampshire law gave Pollyanna of Littleton statewide recognition, with a proclamation by the governor to be issued annually that calls for a proper observance of the second Saturday in June as New Hampshire Pollyanna Day in recognition of the bronze sculpture and its presence as a welcoming symbol of the positivity and optimism of the people of New Hampshire.
On Friday, Karen Keazirian, executive director of Pollyanna Of Littleton Inc., drew a distinction between what will not occur on Pollyanna Day 2020, the public event and group celebration at the foot of the statue, and what can still be celebrated.
“There is definitely the distinction that the public group event is cancelled - not the liberty of Pollyanna Day for individuals, non-groups, and passersby,” she said.”The sculpture is there. Pollyanna is an open-air presence and attraction for passersby, Pollyanna admirers, visitors, and residents.”
The sculpture is where visitors and residents come to be glad, admire and experience Pollyanna on Pollyanna Day and all the rest of the days throughout the year, she said.
That said, Keazirian, the Eames family that commissioned the Pollyanna sculpture in 2002, and the town encourage any residents or visitors wishing to visit the statue do so safely, avoiding large groups and abiding by social distancing guidelines.
“The picture is the big thing we are not doing, and that has meant a lot to people,” she said.
The question of if there will be a group celebration later in the year, perhaps in the fall, as well as a 2020 Signature Award honoree, which there currently is not, is one that can’t be answered at the present time, she said.
Because of the uncertainty of the pandemic and how long it might last, Keazirian said Pollyanna of Littleton Inc. can’t commit to anything at the moment and is advising those interested to check and connect with Pollyanna of Littleton on the golittleton.com website in the weeks ahead for updates as well as for themed virtual ways to show gladness and celebrate Pollyanna in 2020.
“We will have some fun online and have a virtual plan for fun,” said Keazirian.
Details on a the virtual celebration could be released in the coming weeks, she said.
The decision to cancel the Pollyanna group event came after following the emergency orders of Gov. Chris Sununu and that decision was firmed up after hearing the latest update by the governor, said Keazirian.
In June 2019, Sununu signed into law House Bill 572, sponsored by state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton, who was the 2019 Pollyanna Signature Award honoree.
The law officially marks the second Saturday in June as Pollyanna of Littleton New Hampshire Recognition Day, promoting Pollyanna’s spirit of gladness and optimism across the state and encouraging New Hampshire’s communities to commemorate the day with activities and encouraging schools to teach it for their students.
Porter’s novel titled “Pollyanna” chronicles an orphan girl whose spirit of optimism holds fast in the face of challenges and obstacles.
It was an international bestseller that has been translated into a dozen languages and led to Porter write a sequel and inspired Hollywood to adapt it into a feature film in 1960.
Chris Sununu is an idiot. New Hampshire has NEVER had a public health crisis over this. And as the evidence comes in this virus doesn't like vitamin D - as it has been, in earnest - if you're worried, take your cod liver oil (or D3/K2 caplets if you're of a modern bent).
